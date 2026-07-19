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Alex Dunne in action today. Alamy Stock Photo
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Alex Dunne finishes fourth in F2 Feature Race in Spa

Irish driver crossed the line in second place but a time penalty meant he dropped to fourth.
11.38am, 19 Jul 2026

LAST UPDATE | 39 mins ago

ALEX DUNNE FINISHED fourth in the F2 Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamp this morning. 

The Irish driver crossed the line in second place but a five-second time penalty for exceeding track limits one too many times meant he dropped down to fourth.  

Rafael Camara took victory, with Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak second and Championship leader Nikola Tsolov fourth.

Dunne, the 20-year-old from Offaly, gained 12 points for his fourth place finish and is also fourth in the overall standings, on 108 points after today’s race. 

Tsolov leads on 161 points. Italy’s Gabriele Mini is second with 134 points, with today’s winner Camara third on 125 points.  

Round 9 of the F2 season takes place in Budapest next weekend. 

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