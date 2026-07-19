Chapman's late double helps Derry break down stubborn Tolka Rovers

Derry City 3

Tolka Rovers 0

DERRY CITY ADVANCED to the third round of the FAI Cup with a victory over Dublin outfit Tolka Rovers that should have been more convincing than it was.

A goal from Adam O’Reilly and a double from Ellis Chapman – making it three in three games since his move from Shelbourne – were enough to put Tiernan Lynch’s men into the hat for the next round, but the tie should have been put to bed earlier ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against Croatian side HNK Rijeka.

The victory was City’s 99th in the FAI’s blue riband cup competition and while always in control, Derry’s failure to convert numerous gilt-edged chances meant Tolka were still in the game until Chapman’s 84th-minute clincher.

The home side began with only four survivors from the team that started Thursday’s European tie, but it was still a strong Candystripe line-up. Keeper Brian Maher was joined by O’Reilly and recent signings Chapman and Christy Grogan in retaining their places with return for Jamie Stott, Rob Slevin, James Clarke, James McClean and Cameron Dummigan.

Adam O'Reilly opened the scoring for Derry in the first half. ©Evan Logan / INPHO ©Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

There was also a debut for City’s latest signing and former Grimsby Town winger Darragh Burns, and a full debut for new Dutch midfielder Nick Twisk who had appeared twice off the bench against the Bulgarians.

The Leinster Senior League club, whose manager Elliott Morgan is still getting his feet under his desk after succeeding Robbie Farrell at the end of June, wore their unfamiliar all-blue kit and set up in an understandable deep defensive formation, but should have been behind with five minutes. A home free-kick wasn’t cleared, instead breaking perfectly for Chapman but the former Shels midfielder could only volley straight at Tolka keeper Noel Heffernan from six yards.

Chapman sent another decent opportunity wide from 12 yards as the game settled into predictable pattern of City attack and Tolka defence.

Clarke was the next home player to get a sniff of goal when good work by Burns and a lovely turn by the former Bohs man engineered enough space to force a low shot across goal and inches wide of the far post.

Tolka full-back Jack Tynan almost got on the end of Dean Paget’s inviting free-kick – won by the lively Christian Kelly – in what was a rare foray forward for the Dubliners, but otherwise it was one-way traffic.

Derry City’s Christy Grogan gets up above Tolka Rovers’ Adam Doyle-Ebbs. ©Evan Logan / INPHO ©Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Derry hit the woodwork twice inside two minutes, James McClean pivotal in both moves as his headers teed up Clarke to nod against the inside of the post before Chapman’s own personal crusade to break Tolka down continued with a beautifully guided effort from a McClean cross that hit the crossbar.

The pressure had to tell, and it eventually did with O’Reilly’s third goal of the season, one which Tolka captain Jake Hyland won’t want to see again.

The midfielder’s crossfield pass went straight to O’Reilly who was in acres and advanced into the space before firing a superb low drive in off the post from 25 yards for a goal the home side fully deserved.

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McClean then watched his fierce drive from 30 yards sting the palms of Heffernan while at the other end, Tolka’s best move of the half saw Adam Doyle-Ebbs fire just wide from the edge of the area with Maher scrambling to get across.

Half time arrived with Tolka still in the game, though the real second-half question was how long the part-timers could stem constant City attacks as legs began to tire.

The answer should have been two minutes when Clarke did well to control and lay off perfectly for Burns, but the winger blasted wide from eight yards.

James McClean is still searching for his first goal since his return to Derry. ©Evan Logan / INPHO ©Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

The home side came even closer less than 60 seconds later when half-time substitute James Olayinka was brought down and James McClean stepped up to bend a lovely free-kick over the Tolka wall but against the crossbar as City struck the woodwork for a third time in the match.

McClean, in search of his first Derry city goal since 20 May 2011 against Galway, then got on the end of an excellent Olayinka cross, but his header was too close to Heffernan.

The chances continued to mount, but while it remained only a one-goal deficit, Tolka were never out of it, and they served up a real scare for their host on 62 minutes when a flowing move down the right saw Christian Kelly ghost in behind the City defence but send his effort just wide.

It was too close for comfort and Tiernan Lynch’s response was a triple substitution as Liam Boyce, Conor Barr and teenager Liam Kelly were introduced in a bid to secure the second goal which would kill off the contest.

Boyce’s impact was almost instant when he was within inches of heading a Kelly cross into an unguarded net, but still Tolka refused to buckle and they almost had a shock equaliser on 79 minutes.

Again, the Dubliners’ right flank was the source of danger as a quick counter saw impressive midfielder Paget come within centimetres of touching home Kelly’s run and cross.

Derry ran out 3-0 winners thanks to Chapman's late double. ©Evan Logan / INPHO ©Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

City finally put the tie to bed with Chapman’s strike, the midfielder presented with an easy tap-in after Boyce had recycled Conor Barr’s fierce shot which drew a fine save from Heffernan. It got better still in injury time when Fleming’s cross was touched home again by Chapman, who has started his Brandywell career in fine fashion.

It may not have been the goal glut some had predicted but with no new injuries and more minutes into the legs of new signings and those returning following injury, it was job done and on to Europe.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Jamie Stott, Robert Slevin, Adam O’Reilly (James Olayinka, HT), Darragh Burns, Ellis Chapman, James Clarke (Liam Boyce, 63mins), James McClean (Liam Kelly, 63mins), Nick Twisk, Cameron Dummigan (Conor Barr, 63mins), Christy Grogan (Brandon Fleming, HT).

Tolka Rovers: Noel Heffernan, Aaron Townley, Jack Tynan, Tyrick Reilly, Jake Hyland, Christian Kelly, Dean Paget, Adam Doyle-Ebbs (Dylan Kelly, 64mins), Anthony Mihutescu (Dylan Fox, 71mins), James Woods, Marcel Ibe.

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd