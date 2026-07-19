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Willie O'Connor hit eight 180s against Ryan Searle but it wasn't enough. Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy
Darts

Limerick's Willie O'Connor knocked out in World Matchplay Darts opener

Ryan Searle ran out 10-6 winner in Blackpool.
9.50pm, 19 Jul 2026

LIMERICK’S WILLIE O’CONNOR was knocked out in the opening round of the PDC World Matchplay Darts on Sunday evening, losing 10-6 against England’s Ryan Searle.

The 40-year-old, making his debut appearance at the event, was up against it from the outset at Winter Gardens in Blackpool, quickly going 3-0 behind in the first-to-10 contest.

O’Connor finally opened his account with a 127 checkout in the fourth leg, but Searle pressed home his early advantage and won three unanswered to stretch into a 6-1 lead.

O’Connor, who had eight 180s across the match to Searle’s three, clawed his way back into it at 7-5, but 11th-seed Searle had enough of a cushion to close out his win and set up a meeting with James Wade in the last 16.

Elsewhere on Sunday, there were wins for Dirk van Duijvenbode, Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton.

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