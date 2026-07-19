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Fox birdied 16 (pictured) and then 18 to win by a shot from Cameron Young. David Goldman/Associated Press / Alamy
The Open

New Zealand's Ryan Fox birdies final hole to win The Open Championship

Fox won by a shot from Cameron Young.
6.35pm, 19 Jul 2026

NEW ZEALANDER RYAN Fox held his nerve to make a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole and win the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

More to follow…

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