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Remco Evenepoel wins 15th stage, Jonas Vingegaard crashes out
OLYMPIC CHAMPION REMCO Evenepoel beat race leader Tadej Pogacar in a sprint finish to win Sunday’s 15th stage of the Tour de France, as former winner Jonas Vingegaard crashed out.
Evenepoel edged out the reigning champion on the tough 11km-long climb to the finish, with Mexican Isaac Del Toro finishing third, six seconds back.
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15th stage Cycling Jonas Vingegaard Mixed Fortunes Tadej Pogacar Tour de France