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Remco Evenepoel pictured competing in the Tour De France. Alamy Stock Photo
Mixed Fortunes

Remco Evenepoel wins 15th stage, Jonas Vingegaard crashes out

The Belgian beat race leader Tadej Pogacar in a sprint finish.
4.54pm, 19 Jul 2026

OLYMPIC CHAMPION REMCO Evenepoel beat race leader Tadej Pogacar in a sprint finish to win Sunday’s 15th stage of the Tour de France, as former winner Jonas Vingegaard crashed out.

Evenepoel edged out the reigning champion on the tough 11km-long climb to the finish, with Mexican Isaac Del Toro finishing third, six seconds back.

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