This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's our little gift from Emmeline' - Billy and Lanlih Holland welcome baby son after tragic loss

Great news for the Munster star and his wife.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,690 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5049070
Holland tweeted: 'Matthew Conor Holland, our gift from Emmeline. So proud of my wonderful wife Lanlih.'
Image: Billy Holland Twitter.
Holland tweeted: 'Matthew Conor Holland, our gift from Emmeline. So proud of my wonderful wife Lanlih.'
Holland tweeted: 'Matthew Conor Holland, our gift from Emmeline. So proud of my wonderful wife Lanlih.'
Image: Billy Holland Twitter.

AMID THE BAD news and coronavirus madness, one feel good story really stood out this week.

Munster star Billy Holland and his wife, Lanlih, welcomed their newborn son Matthew into the world after an extremely difficult period.

“He’s our little gift from Emmeline,” Holland has since said, referencing the couple’s daughter who died last year aged just six-months-old.

Billy and Lanlih spoke candidly in an emotional Late Late Show interview with Ryan Tubridy in January, and shared Emmeline’s story.

Born in November 2018, she was diagnosed with a heart defect. She battled through a minor heart surgery at five-months-old, though complications arose days afterwards and she died in her mother’s arms.

Speaking on the Late Late Show, the Hollands highlighted the phenomenal care their baby daughter received at CHI at Crumlin, while donations to the Brave Like Emmeline Holland fundraiser soared past €550,000.

“We’re delighted,” Billy told RTÉ’s Game On last night following the arrival of Matthew.

“Matthew’s really good and he’s our little gift from Emmeline and we are so proud of him.”

“We were blown away by the support,” he added on the reaction to Emmeline’s story and the funds raised there.

“The money raised by the Irish people was phenomenal. Not only that, for us it was the messages of support and the incredible number of families out there that have had variations of our story.

At times like now, and with our experiences of the last 18 months, sport pales by comparison, but we are very proud of what we did and the beautiful legacy of our little Emmeline.

“Her life will have such a positive impact on so many people.”

Holland, who made his Ireland debut against Canada four years ago, went on to explain why the couple decided to go public about his daughter’s tragic story in a heartfelt interview with Donncha O’Callaghan, Marie Crowe and Ruby Walsh:

“The strength and courage she showed in her six months showed me there was a bigger picture out there.

Me, opening myself up and Irish men are really bad at showing emotion, I just felt we had to. We had to do something to tell people about Emmeline and I wanted people to know about my daughter.

“A by-product of that was to raise money for three charities and show support and solidarity to other parents who are suffering in silence.

“We owed it to Emmeline and her courage to do this.”


Source: RTÉ2fm/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie