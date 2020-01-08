Former Rangers star Billy King the latest arrival at St Patrick's Athletic

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have signed former Scotland U21 international Billy King as manager Stephen O’Donnell continues to put his stamp on the club ahead of the new season.

King, a midfielder comfortable with both feet who can also play on either wing, made over 150 appearances in Scottish football for Hearts, Rangers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee United.

He was most recently with Greenock Morton and it was the influence of St Pat’s assistant boss Patrick Cregg, an experienced operator in Scotland, that helped seal the deal.

O’Donnell, Cregg and King met at Edinburgh Airport to thrash out the details, with the midfielder keen to rebuild his career after a frustrating spell recently.

“I really liked the views of the gaffer and the vision he has for the club this season,” King said.

“One of the main things for me is to get my level of fitness back to where it should be and pre-season will help me with that.

“I spoke to a lot of people about it [the League of Ireland] and from talking to the gaffer and what he wants from me, and what he expects of everyone, this is something that I wanted to be a part of.”