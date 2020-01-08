This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Rangers star Billy King the latest arrival at St Patrick's Athletic

Manager Stephen O’Donnell continues to put his stamp on the club ahead of the new season with another new signing.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 1:27 PM
36 minutes ago 850 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4958164
Billy King unveiled as a St Pat's player.
Billy King unveiled as a St Pat's player.
Billy King unveiled as a St Pat's player.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have signed former Scotland U21 international Billy King as manager Stephen O’Donnell continues to put his stamp on the club ahead of the new season.

King, a midfielder comfortable with both feet who can also play on either wing, made over 150 appearances in Scottish football for Hearts, Rangers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee United.

He was most recently with Greenock Morton and it was the influence of St Pat’s assistant boss Patrick Cregg, an experienced operator in Scotland, that helped seal the deal.

Source: Rangers Football Club (Official)/YouTube

O’Donnell, Cregg and King met at Edinburgh Airport to thrash out the details, with the midfielder keen to rebuild his career after a frustrating spell recently.

“I really liked the views of the gaffer and the vision he has for the club this season,” King said. 

“One of the main things for me is to get my level of fitness back to where it should be and pre-season will help me with that.

“I spoke to a lot of people about it [the League of Ireland] and from talking to the gaffer and what he wants from me, and what he expects of everyone, this is something that I wanted to be a part of.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie