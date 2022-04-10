Birmingham keeper thanks well-wishers after being knocked unconscious following collision

BIRMINGHAM GOALKEEPER NEIL Etheridge has thanked well-wishers for their concern after he was knocked unconscious at Nottingham Forest.

The 32-year-old was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after colliding with Djed Spence during the second half of his side’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat on Saturday, but posted his appreciation on Sunday morning.

Etheridge wrote on his Instagram story: “Thank you all for the get well messages yesterday. I really appreciated them.”

City boss Lee Bowyer revealed after the game that the keeper had been unconscious before being carried to the dressing room and then taken to hospital.

Bowyer said: “He came off with concussion, because he was out cold the whole time when he was out on the pitch. He has gone to hospital, so he is in the right place.

“Some part of Spence’s body hit Neil in his head and he was knocked out. It was a coming together between two committed players going for the ball. There was no malice there, it was just an unfortunate incident.

“It was worrying because he was not moving. We hope he is ok, we are waiting for good news.”

