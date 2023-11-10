Ireland duo Browne and Szmodics on target as Preston edge out Blackburn

LIAM LINDSAY SCORED a 90th-minute winner to give Preston a dramatic 2-1 derby victory at Blackburn.

An enthralling encounter looked destined to end all square after a scrumptious first-half finish from Republic of Ireland’s Alan Browne was cancelled out by fellow Irish international Sammie Szmodics’ 10th of the campaign minutes after the restart.

Szmodics’ goal comes after missing the cut for the 24-man Ireland squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands and New Zealand.

After soaking up Blackburn’s pressure, the Lilywhites grabbed a late winner when Lindsay stooped to head home his third of the season and send Ryan Lowe’s men up to fourth in the Championship, ending a run of three consecutive away defeats.

The goals barely tell the story of a pulsating Lancashire derby which saw Blackburn rattle the woodwork twice in the first half, through Arnor Sigurdsson and Andrew Moran, while Duane Holmes did the same for Preston in the second half.

Blackburn did not work Freddie Woodman enough despite their dominance, and are four points outside the play-offs.

Preston missed a superb early chance when Milutin Osmajic’s cross found Holmes at the far post but he shot tamely and Callum Brittain blocked.

The hosts were on top though and were agonisingly close to taking a 20th-minute lead when Tyrhys Dolan clipped a cross that found Sigurdsson, whose volley crashed off the crossbar before Preston cleared.

Will Keane sent a free header over the bar soon after but the visitors did take the lead in the 35th minute after a moment of real class. Brad Potts’ crossfield ball found Browne who controlled exquisitely before rifling a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Blackburn fought back though and twice went close before the break through Moran, who saw a 44th-minute shot superbly blocked by Potts before going even closer a minute later when Dolan’s cushioned pass found him on the edge of the area but the Irishman hammered against the crossbar.

They were deservedly level in the 49th minute though and Moran was the architect, chipping a delightful ball for the onrushing Szmodics who controlled with his chest and calmly slotted beyond Woodman.

Blackburn maintained the pressure and with vociferous support behind them, went close again in the 55th minute when Szmodics was sent clear down the left but this time Woodman spread himself and made the save.

The game was inches from swinging back Preston’s way just after the hour when Potts’ deflected cross fell for Holmes, whose first-time shot clattered the near post and rolled along the goal before being cleared.

Woodman had to be alert four minutes from time to repel Brittain’s near-post shot and it proved crucial as Preston struck right at the death. Ben Whiteman curled in a perfect cross and Lindsay stole in ahead of his marker to bullet a header beyond Leo Wahlstedt and send the 6,000 visiting fans wild.

