Dublin: 19°C Monday 16 May 2022
Blackpool forward Jake Daniels comes out as gay

The 17-year-old player told his story in an interview with Sky Sports.

By Press Association Monday 16 May 2022, 6:05 PM
18 minutes ago 3,417 Views 12 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BLACKPOOL’S JAKE Daniels has become the UK’s first active male professional footballer to come out as gay.

The 17-year-old forward is the first Briton in the men’s professional game to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s been quite a crazy year. I’m 17. I’ve signed a professional contract. I’ve scored 30 goals this season and I’ve just made my first-team debut in the Championship, coming off the bench against Peterborough.

“And now I have decided to come out. Everything has happened at once but it feels right.

“When this season started, I just wanted to prove myself as a player. I think I have. So this was the one last thing in my head that I knew I needed to do.

“Now it’s out, and people know. Now I can just live my life how I want to and you know what? It’s been incredible.”

