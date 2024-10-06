Imokilly hit 1-29 to overcome Blackrock challenge and book Cork hurling final place

Imokilly 1-29

Blackrock 1-20

HAVING SEEN A final spot slip from their grasp in dramatic fashion twelve months ago, Imokilly were in no mood to falter again at the Cork hurling semi-final hurdle this afternoon.

A formidable first-half showing paved the way for their success over a Blackrock team that summoned a strong second-half recovery, cutting the gap to three points with ten minutes left.

But the East Cork divisional team showcased their scoring strength to pull clear, outscoring Blackrock 0-9 to 0-3 in the finale, and advancing to the final for the first time since 2019, the season where they clinched three-in-a-row.

After squandering that winning position against Sarsfields last year, Imokilly exploded from the blocks here, intent on hitting full speed early on. They were in front 0-5 to 0-1 when they found the net nine minutes in, Jack Leahy clinically drilling home a shot after Sean Desmond did the hard work in turning the Blackrock defence and laying off a pass.

Blackrock were struggling for scoring inspiration, reliant on Alan Connolly’s free-taking, the Cork star closely watched by county team-mate Ciarán Joyce throughout. Blackrock also failed to capitalise on their goal chances. Robbie Cotter had a shot blocked under pressure, possession eluded Fionn Coleman at another crucial moment after an incisive team move.

Alan Connolly hit 1-9 for Blackrock today. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Imokilly kept the scoreboard ticking over with Diarmuid Healy and Daire O’Leary supplementing their chief threat Leahy. They had gone 12 points ahead, 1-11 to 0-2, by the 22nd minute mark, but as they stared at that ominous looking deficit, Blackrock received two boosts before half-time.

Firstly Gavin Connolly produced a brilliant block to deny Desmond as he hunted a goal, while the Blackrock goalkeeper also proved equal to Leahy’s effort from a rebound. Then his brother Alan found the net on the stroke of half-time, blasting home a penalty after Robbie Cotter was fouled.

Trailing 1-13 to 1-5 looked a more manageable position for Blackrock and they chipped away at the deficit throughout the second half. Connolly’s free-taking was on point, while Cotter showed the end product with his finishing to match his creative approach work. They cut the gap to three points on three occasions - in the 40th minute, the 42nd minute, and the 50th minute.

Yet Imokilly packed that greater scoring punch. Seamus Harnedy finished with four points to his name, Brian Lawton bettered that with five, the experienced pair proving hugely influential.

The gap was nine at the finish as Imokilly progressed to the final in a fortnight.

Scorers for Imokilly: Jack Leahy 1-8 (0-4f), Brian Lawton 0-5, Seamus Harnedy 0-4, Diarmuid Healy 0-2, Dáire O’Leary 0-2, Eoin Davis 0-2 (0-2f), Shane Hegarty 0-1, Bill Cooper 0-1, Adam Murphy 0-1, Sean Desmond 0-1, Darragh O’Brien 0-1, Mike Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Blackrock: Alan Connolly 1-9 (0-7f, 1-0 pen), Robbie Cotter 0-4, Ryan Sweeney 0-2, Gavin Connolly 0-1 (0-1f), Peter Linehan 0-1, Kevin O’Keeffe 0-1, Shane O’Keeffe 0-1, Tadgh Deasy 0-1.

Imokilly

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

2. Timmy Wilk (Cobh), 4. Ciarán O’Brien (St Ita’s – captain), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

3. Mike Russell (Aghada), 5. Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Shane Hegarty (Dungourney), 9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

12. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), 10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Adam Murphy (Watergrasshill), 14. Sean Desmond (Watergrasshill), 15. Jack Leahy (Dungourney)

Subs

17. Kevin O’Neill (Watergrashill) for Russell (39)

19. Mike Kelly (Castlemartyr) for Murphy (43)

18. Darragh O’Brien (St Ita’s) for Healy (58)

20. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold) for Desmond (61)

Blackrock

1. Gavin Connolly

9. Daniel Meaney, 3. John Cashman, 6. Alan O’Callaghan

5. Cathal Cormack, 29. Mark O’Keeffe, 7. Niall Cashman

2. Stephen Murphy, 17. David O’Farrell

10. Peter Linehan, 19. Ciaran Cormack, 8. Kevin O’Keeffe

14. Alan Connolly, 13. Fionn Coleman, 15. Robbie Cotter

Subs

12. Tadgh Deasy for Cashman (39)

23. Ryan Sweeney for O’Farrell (44)

11. Shane O’Keeffe for Mark O’Keeffe (53)

22. John O’Sullivan for Ciaran Cormack (56)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers)