Conor Hourihane appointed Barnsley manager on two-year contract

CORK’S CONOR HOURIHANE has landed his first job in football management, having been made the permanent first-team manager at Barnsley FC.

The 36-times capped Ireland midfielder took a player-coach role with The Tykes, who he had made 117 appearances with from 2014 to 2017, at the start of the season, but following the sacking of head coach Darrell Clarke, took over the role on a caretaker business, which has since been clarified. Hourihane has a two-year contract.

He told the club’s official website, “It’s pretty emotional, to be honest. I’m really honoured. I had success as captain, and now I want success as a Head Coach – it’s as simple as that. I want to win football matches more than anyone. Step by step, the ultimate goal is to have success.”

The website added that club chairman Neerav Parekh said, “I have been impressed by Conor over the past five weeks. He has been a model professional and ultimately what we have seen is a change in the style of play which is much more in keeping with what we want to see from the team.

Advertisement

“We want an identity within the football club, a hard-working and organised team that supporters can appreciate and get behind and I believe we have seen that in recent weeks. We are playing more attacking football, the players are getting on the front foot and looking to get fans off their seats, and we are also seeing academy players being trusted to represent the club too.”