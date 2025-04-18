Jack Carty to make first start of year as Connacht ring the changes

JACK CARTY will make his first start since December for Connacht’s United Rugby Championship clash with the DHL Stormers in Cape Town (kick-off: 3pm Irish time) on Saturday.

The outhalf is one of 11 changes made to the side that suffered a narrow defeat to Racing 92 last weekend.

That result led to the departure of head coach Pete Wilkins, and interim boss Cullie Tucker has retained just four of the team from that Racing loss: captain Cian Prendergast, winger Shane Jennings, scrum-half Ben Murphy and tighthead prop Finlay Bealham.

Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle come into the back row, while there is a new look second row of Oisín Dowling and Darragh Murray.

Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin join Bealham in the front row.

Cathal Forde and David Hawkshaw make up the centre partnership, while, in addition to Jennings, winger Chay Mullins and full-back Piers O’Conor complete the back three.

There is a 6:2 split on the bench with Sean Jansen wearing number 23.

Despite being unavailable for Saturday’s game, Hugh Gavin (hip) and Shayne Bolton (quad) are part of the 29-man travelling squad and hope to be available for selection next week.

“We’ve had a good first week in South Africa and are really excited by tomorrow’s opportunity,” Tucker said. “We’re only three points off the playoff spots, and we’ve a clear idea of what we need to do to win and how we go about doing it. The Stormers are a very strong side, especially at home, so it’s a massive task ahead of us, but we’re confident in our abilities.”

Connacht team to face Stormers:

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Chay Mullins

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Shane Jennings

10. Jack Carty

9. Ben Murphy

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Darragh Murray

6. Cian Prendergast (Captain)

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Josh Murphy

20. Joe Joyce

21. Matthew Devine

22. Santiago Cordero

23. Sean Jansen