Advertisement
More Stories
Connacht's Jack Carty (file pic). James Crombie/INPHO
FreeReady to go

Jack Carty to make first start of year as Connacht ring the changes

Cian Prendergast captains the side to face Stormers.
12.40pm, 18 Apr 2025

JACK CARTY will make his first start since December for Connacht’s United Rugby Championship clash with the DHL Stormers in Cape Town (kick-off: 3pm Irish time) on Saturday.

The outhalf is one of 11 changes made to the side that suffered a narrow defeat to Racing 92 last weekend.

That result led to the departure of head coach Pete Wilkins, and interim boss Cullie Tucker has retained just four of the team from that Racing loss: captain Cian Prendergast, winger Shane Jennings, scrum-half Ben Murphy and tighthead prop Finlay Bealham.

Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle come into the back row, while there is a new look second row of Oisín Dowling and Darragh Murray.

Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin join Bealham in the front row.

Cathal Forde and David Hawkshaw make up the centre partnership, while, in addition to Jennings, winger Chay Mullins and full-back Piers O’Conor complete the back three.

There is a 6:2 split on the bench with Sean Jansen wearing number 23.

Despite being unavailable for Saturday’s game, Hugh Gavin (hip) and Shayne Bolton (quad) are part of the 29-man travelling squad and hope to be available for selection next week.

“We’ve had a good first week in South Africa and are really excited by tomorrow’s opportunity,” Tucker said. “We’re only three points off the playoff spots, and we’ve a clear idea of what we need to do to win and how we go about doing it. The Stormers are a very strong side, especially at home, so it’s a massive task ahead of us, but we’re confident in our abilities.”

Connacht team to face Stormers:

15. Piers O’Conor 
14. Chay Mullins 
13. David Hawkshaw 
12. Cathal Forde 
11. Shane Jennings 
10. Jack Carty 
9. Ben Murphy 

1. Peter Dooley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin 
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Oisin Dowling
5. Darragh Murray 
6. Cian Prendergast (Captain)
7. Conor Oliver 
8. Paul Boyle 

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan 
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Josh Murphy 
20. Joe Joyce 
21. Matthew Devine 
22. Santiago Cordero 
23. Sean Jansen 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie