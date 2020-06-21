This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for Barcelona as €75 million man set to be out for 'several weeks'

Frenkie De Jong has injured a calf muscle, according to the club and media reports.

By AFP Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 3:31 PM
54 minutes ago 2,412 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5128812
Frenkie De Jong has made 27 league appearances for Barcelona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Frenkie De Jong has made 27 league appearances for Barcelona.
Frenkie De Jong has made 27 league appearances for Barcelona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA MIDFIELDER Frenkie De Jong has injured a calf muscle and could be out of action for several weeks, according to the club and media reports.

De Jong, 23, sat out Barca’s goalless draw with Sevilla on Friday and the club said in a statement on Sunday that “the clinical follow-up… has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg.”

The club did not say how long De Jong would be out of action but media reports said it could be several weeks.

The Dutch international, who was signed last year for a reported fee of €75 million after starring in Ajax’s charge to the Champions League semi-finals last season, has made 27 league appearances in a solid first campaign in Spain’s coronavirus-interrupted season.

© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie