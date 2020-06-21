Blow for Barcelona as €75 million man set to be out for 'several weeks'

BARCELONA MIDFIELDER Frenkie De Jong has injured a calf muscle and could be out of action for several weeks, according to the club and media reports.

De Jong, 23, sat out Barca’s goalless draw with Sevilla on Friday and the club said in a statement on Sunday that “the clinical follow-up… has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg.”

The club did not say how long De Jong would be out of action but media reports said it could be several weeks.

The Dutch international, who was signed last year for a reported fee of €75 million after starring in Ajax’s charge to the Champions League semi-finals last season, has made 27 league appearances in a solid first campaign in Spain’s coronavirus-interrupted season.

