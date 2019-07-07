This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€75-million man swayed by Barcelona's 'key player' promise

Frenkie de Jong impressed as Ajax won the Eredivisie title and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

By AFP Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 8:00 PM
43 minutes ago 5,070 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4714699
Frenkie De Jong during his presentation as FC Barcelona new player.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Frenkie De Jong during his presentation as FC Barcelona new player.
Frenkie De Jong during his presentation as FC Barcelona new player.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RISING DUTCH STAR Frenkie de Jong said that Barcelona’s promise to make him a “key player” convinced him to sign for the Catalan giants earlier this year.

The 22-year-old midfielder impressed as Ajax won the Eredivisie title and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Barcelona announced the signing of De Jong in January for a €75-million fee on a five-year deal which started on 1 July.

“Of course I was thinking about other clubs which were interested, but it’s a normal process,” he said.

“I considered my options, which was best for me, Barcelona came to see me, they convinced me…

“The decision was easy for me. They said they had every confidence in me, that they thought I would be a key player for Barca in the future.”

Source: FC Barcelona/YouTube

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona have been looking to strengthen after a humiliating Champions League semi-final loss to Liverpool, and president Josep Maria Bartomeu also said on Friday they had held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible signing of French forward Antoine Griezmann.

De Jong thinks that playing with the best players in the world, like five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, will help him improve.

Of course, he (Messi) is the best,” he said. “I’m very happy to play with him and I’m also looking forward to playing with the whole team.

“All the players here are really talented, not just Messi.”

He joins a long list of Dutch players to sign for Barcelona, initiated by Johan Cruyff’s moves there, also from Ajax, as a player in 1973, and as a coach in 1988.

“The Netherlands and Barcelona have always had a connection,” De Jong added.

“It’s about playing in a similar way with the philosophy of Ajax and of Barca, which for me is obviously great.”

De Jong was a mainstay of the Ajax side last term, scoring three goals in 52 appearances, while also breaking into Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands team and winning nine international caps.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie