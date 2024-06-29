Bluestocking pounces on Emily Upjohn for Pretty Polly glory

BLUESTOCKING SWOOPED late to grab the Group One honours in the Cairn Community Games Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly twice finished second at the highest level last term, beaten half a length in the Irish Oaks by Savesthelastdance and just a neck by Poptronic in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot.

Having opened her campaign with a six-length Middleton Stakes triumph and with the Curragh ground easing all afternoon, Bluestocking was sent off a well-supported 11-10 favourite in the hands of Rossa Ryan, who managed to get his mount settled in behind as Lumiere Rock set the early gallop.

It looked as though Kieran Shoemark had made a race-winning move as he went for home on Emily Upjohn two furlongs out, quickly building up a couple of lengths advantage.

Bluestocking was only just getting going, though, and she reeled in the leader through the final furlong, eventually passing the post half a length clear, with Content nearly four lengths further back in third.