Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Rossa Ryan celebrates after winning the Cairn Community Games Pretty Polly Stakes (Group 1) aboard Bluestocking. Alamy Stock Photo
Take a Bow

Bluestocking pounces on Emily Upjohn for Pretty Polly glory

Ralph Beckett-trained filly gains much-deserved Group One victory.
4.38pm, 29 Jun 2024
137
0

BLUESTOCKING SWOOPED late to grab the Group One honours in the Cairn Community Games Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly twice finished second at the highest level last term, beaten half a length in the Irish Oaks by Savesthelastdance and just a neck by Poptronic in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot.

Having opened her campaign with a six-length Middleton Stakes triumph and with the Curragh ground easing all afternoon, Bluestocking was sent off a well-supported 11-10 favourite in the hands of Rossa Ryan, who managed to get his mount settled in behind as Lumiere Rock set the early gallop.

It looked as though Kieran Shoemark had made a race-winning move as he went for home on Emily Upjohn two furlongs out, quickly building up a couple of lengths advantage.

Bluestocking was only just getting going, though, and she reeled in the leader through the final furlong, eventually passing the post half a length clear, with Content nearly four lengths further back in third.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     