Shane Lowry hits on the 11th hole. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeGolf

Shane Lowry one shot off lead at Truist Championship

Rory McIlroy is also in the mix in North Carolina.
6.39pm, 9 May 2025

SHANE LOWRY IS one shot off the lead at the Truist Championship, with Rory McIlroy also in the mix as the second round continues in North Carolina.

Lowry followed his opening round 64 with a five-under 65, carding one bogey on the par-four 10th alongside six birdies.

It left Lowry 11-under heading into the weekend, one shot off clubhouse leader Keith Mitchell.

McIlroy was also one of the early finishers, going in at seven under.

The 2025 Masters champion, who shot 66 yesterday, finished with a three-under 67.

Starting on the back nine, McIlroy was two under at the halfway point, registering four birdies alongside two bogeys, and gained a shot on the second nine with two birdies and one bogey.

