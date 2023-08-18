Bohemians hammer Rockmount to progress to FAI Cup quarter-finals

Bohemians 6

Rockmount 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

THERE WAS NO giantkilling at Dalymount as a spirited Rockmount were hit for six.

James Clarke’s first half double – either side of Jonathan Afolabi’s strike – did the damage, with substitutes Declan McDaid and Kris Twardek and a late Adam McDonnell stunner proved more than enough for Bohs to book their place in the next round of the Sports Direct FAI Cup with an impressive win over the back-to-back Munster Senior League winners.

Following an emotional pre-game applause and unfurling of a classy banner saying “Mister Bohemian” for club legend Derek “Mono” Monaghan a year on from his tragic passing, the home side put in a professional performance as the rain swept across the Dalymount pitch.

Having spent the majority of the opening period camped inside the visitors’ half, it took until the 18th minute for Bohs to get their noses in front.

James McManus clipped a clever dinked ball over the top into skipper Adam McDonnell’s path, who then managed to reverse his pass to James Clarke, and the in-form attacking midfielder did the rest from close range.

Just a couple of minutes later, Bohs doubled their lead when the lively Danny Grant burst down the right and squared to Afolabi, who powered home from inside the area to continue his red-hot recent goal scoring form.

On the stroke of half-time, man-of-the-match James Clarke seemingly put the now one-sided game to bed with his second of the game, floating a delightful chip into the top corner.

With a massive league game against Derry City on the horizon at Dalymount next Friday, Declan Devine understandably rang the changes at half time. Both Ali Coote and Declan McDaid were introduced for Clarke and Afolabi at the break.

McDaid was straight into the action, stinging the palms of Browne with a sweetly struck left footed strike. And from the next attack, the Scottish winger managed to get his name on the scoresheet adding a fourth from close range.

Struggling to stem the relentless flow of the Gypsies attack, Rockmount went further behind when another substitute Kris Twardek rubbed salt into the wounds, smashing home the fifth into the roof of the net.

There was still time for stand-in skipper Adam McDonnell to add a sixth with the goal of the night smashing home a powerful free kick from wide on the right-hand side at an almost impossible angle getting the goal his impressive performance deserved.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Bartlomiej Kukulowicz, Krystian Nowak (Louie Holzman, 57’), Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk, James Akintunde (John O’Sullivan, 57’), James McManus, Adam McDonnell, Danny Grant (Kris Twardek, 57’), James Clarke (Declan McDaid, 45’), Jonathan Afolabi (Ali Coote, 45’)

Rockmount AFC: David Browne, James O’Connell (Bradley Walsh, 60’), Cian Murphy, Jack O’Sullivan, Kenneth Hoey, Daniel Akinrinbola (Daniel Smith, 83’), Alex Hill (Patrik Vascak, 74’), Danny Aherne, Ian Mylod, Nathan Broderick, Jake Courtney (Dean O’Connell, 60’)

*****

Elsewhere tonight, Dundalk progressed to the next round thanks to a 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds. The returning Daryl Horgan scored the crucial goal for Dundalk in atrocious conditions, sealing a unconvincing victory four minutes from time.

Drogheda have also in the hat for the quarter-finals, thanks to a 1-0 win away to Kerry, settled by Kyle Robinson’s 10th-minute goal. Finn Harps have progressed too, hammering Skerries Town 5-0 in Ballybofey.

Appalling conditions defined the night, with UCD’s tie with Galway abandoned at half-time due to an unplayable pitch. Galway led 2-0 at that point, and the FAI say details of when the fixture will be completed will be announced in due course.

Cork City’s clash with Waterford at Turners Cross was postponed before kick-off, and will be played next Monday night.

FAI Cup results

Bohemians 6-0 Rockmount

Bray 0-1 Dundalk

Cork P-P Waterford

Kerry 0-1 Drogheda

UCD A-A Galway

Finn Harps 5-0 Skerries Town

With reporting by Gavin Cooney