Bohemians overcome slow start to pass latest UCD test

A DOUBLE SUCKER-PUNCH before half time proved key for Bohemians as they ran out 3-1 winners on another challenging visit to the UCD Bowl.

UCD deservedly broke the deadlock after Thomas Lonergan’s curling effort went beyond Tadgh Ryan on the half hour, and it looked like Keith Long’s charges were in danger of slipping to another disappointing result at the venue.

However, fortune favoured Bohs towards the end of the half. Jordan Flores brought them back on level terms out of nothing after his long range effort hit the body of Kian Moore on its way into the net.

With referee Alan Patchell about to blow for the interval the Gypsies ensured they went into the changing rooms a goal up. After Sam Todd brilliantly denied Promise Omochere, Ali Coote’s half volley was fired into the ground but the bounce favoured the onrushing Liam Burt who headed home from close range.

Andy Myler was serving a touchline ban and he would have been left bewildered as to how his Students were a goal adrift at the break having been largely the better side.

It took a piece of divine intervention from Todd to deny Omochere a certain goal after 15 minutes, and from there UCD took over – spurning several opportunities to open the scoring with Todd and Lonergan (twice) going close before the latter made it third time lucky.

Keith Long made four changes to his side with Josh Kerr making his debut and a new look back four looked vulnerable throughout the first half particularly from set pieces with Todd posing a menacing threat.

After Ryan denied him in the first half, he did superbly to come out and smother him after he was left unmarked at the back post as the clocked ticked into the final 15 minutes

That proved to be the best chance of a rather turgid second period and the towering centre back was given his marching orders by referee Alan Patchell in the 81st minute for a rash challenge on Flores as tempers began to flare.

At one stage UCD were level with Finn Harps in the relegation playoff spot, but a 90th minute penalty from Dawson Devoy ensured Bohemians would come away with a hard fought three points and avoid the post-match jeers that came their way when the sides last met at the Bowl.

UCD: Kian Moore; Evan Osam, Michael Gallagher (Sean Brennan 79), Sam Todd; Thomas Lonergan, Jack Keaney, Dara Keane, Donal Higgins, Mark Dignam (John Ryan 64), Evan Caffrey; Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan 64).

Bohemians: Tadhg Ryan; Jordan Doherty, Ciaran Kelly, Josh Kerr, Tyreke Wilson (Ryan Burke 90); Dawson Devoy, Ali Coote (Declan McDaid 86), Liam Burt (Jamie Mullins 86), Jordan Flores, Conor Levingston (c) (John O'Sullivan 66); Promise Omochere (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 46).

