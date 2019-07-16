This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohs captain and UCD goalkeeper banned for violent conduct

The pair are facing suspensions after last night’s Premier Division game.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 6:25 PM
Pender and Kearns square off.
Image: Twitter/Soccer Republic
Pender and Kearns square off.
Pender and Kearns square off.
Image: Twitter/Soccer Republic

CONOR KEARNS AND Derek Pender are facing suspensions after last night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at the UCD Bowl. 

Collie O’Neill’s Students claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Yoyo Mahdy’s first-half goal, but the game was marred by an incident after the final whistle

UCD goalkeeper Kearns celebrated the victory in the direction of the away fans, before Bohs skipper Pender ran over to square up to him. 

Players and coaching staff then got involved and visiting supporters were later seen throwing objects, but referee Derek Tomney has singled out the pair for violent conduct in his report. 

That offence is an automatic one-match ban so neither player will be available for their respective club this weekend. 

The FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit will review the incident on Wednesday, 24 July, to determine how many additional games they will be suspended for, if any. 

