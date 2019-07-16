This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It kicked off at the end of last night's game between UCD and Bohemians

Players and coaching staff from both teams were involved in an incident after the final whistle.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,625 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4726664

Tempers flare between the sides after the game Both goalkeepers and a number of players and coaching staff.

UCD MOVED THREE points clear of the Premier Division’s bottom side Finn Harps last night after a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Bohemians

Yoyo Mahdy scored the only goal of the game with a brilliant strike on eight minutes, and Students goalkeeper Conor Kearns kept the visitors at bay with a string of excellent saves. 

At the final whistle, Ireland U21 goalkeeper Kearns was particularly animated in his celebrations while standing on the pitch facing the away fans. 

That prompted Bohs captain Derek Pender to swiftly confront him, with several players and coaching staff from both teams getting involved. 

Keith Buckley is seen pulling Kearns’ hair while opposite number James Talbot marches him away from the stand, and it took the arrival of Gypsies manager Keith Long to eventually defuse the situation. 

As Kearns exits the ground heading up a set of steps, a number of bottles are then thrown in his direction, before a supporter — being chased by two stewards — makes a beeline for him. 

Not the type of thing you like to see, and you’d imagine the league will be taking some action.  

