It kicked off at the end of last night's game between UCD and Bohemians

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

UCD MOVED THREE points clear of the Premier Division’s bottom side Finn Harps last night after a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Bohemians.

Yoyo Mahdy scored the only goal of the game with a brilliant strike on eight minutes, and Students goalkeeper Conor Kearns kept the visitors at bay with a string of excellent saves.

Yoyo Mahdy's brilliant early goal gave @UCDAFC a shock 1-0 win over @bfcdublin last night in the UCD Bowl. Watch it here. pic.twitter.com/wF97hkXXC2 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 16, 2019

At the final whistle, Ireland U21 goalkeeper Kearns was particularly animated in his celebrations while standing on the pitch facing the away fans.

That prompted Bohs captain Derek Pender to swiftly confront him, with several players and coaching staff from both teams getting involved.

Keith Buckley is seen pulling Kearns’ hair while opposite number James Talbot marches him away from the stand, and it took the arrival of Gypsies manager Keith Long to eventually defuse the situation.

As Kearns exits the ground heading up a set of steps, a number of bottles are then thrown in his direction, before a supporter — being chased by two stewards — makes a beeline for him.

Not the type of thing you like to see, and you’d imagine the league will be taking some action.

Some unsavoury scenes after the game in the UCD Bowl as Conor Kearns celebrated in front of the Bohs fans. The UCD 'keeper had to wait to make his exit as objects were thrown while the referee was also delayed. pic.twitter.com/09FoJyBXuR — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 16, 2019

