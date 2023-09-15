Afolabi rounds off victory for Bohemians away to Drogheda

Drogheda United 1

Bohemians 3

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

FRESH FROM HIS international call up last week, Jonathan Afolabi got back to domestic business in style by sending Bohemians through to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup, beating Drogheda United in the only all-Premier Division tie of the round.

Declan Devine’s team bounced back from their Dublin derby defeat a week earlier by moving a step closer to their second final appearance in three seasons. They fully merited the victory – a fourth against Drogheda in all competitions this year.

Bohs hadn’t won an away game in the league since they last came to Drogheda almost five months ago. That sequence might mean that qualification for Europe through the league is far from certain. But a first FAI Cup win in 15 years remains a live possibility for Devine’s team.

Krystian Nowak gave his team the lead two minutes before half time. The visitors had forced a whole host of corners and free kicks before they made the most of one.

Jordan Flores’ delivery was on the money and the Polish centre back was unmarked to help the ball into the corner of the net. Andrew Wogan had already saved superbly from Dylan Connolly and Jordan Flores as the visitors pushed.

Their lead lasted just seven minutes in total as Brennan equalised minutes after the restart. He was felled by Flores and Damien MacGraith, correctly, pointed to the spot. Brennan assumed responsibility and didn’t disappoint.

If Bohs lead was short-lived, so too was Drogheda’s parity. Ex-Drog James Clake, the league’s Player of the Month for August, penetrating run through midfield brought him to the edge of the area. There he slipped in Jonatha Afolabi, who had enough time to pick his spot and beat Wogan.

The teenager goalkeeper saved from the striker soon after and he missed a gilt-edged header too as the game reached its climax. He would have the final say, however.

Afolabi was brought down by Evan Weir. The striker scored the penalty, his 15th of the season in all competitions to send 2021 finalists into the last four again. A repeat of that final, but Bohs fans will hope not the result, is still on the cards.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Conor Keeley, Evan Weir, Conor Kane (Luke Wade Slater, 84); Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Adam Foley, Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Kyle Robinson (Warren Davis, 69).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Keith Buckley, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Jordan Flores; Adam McDonnell, James McManus (John O’Sullivan, 90+2); Dylan Connolly (Declan McDaid, 76), James Clarke, Daniel Grant (Kris Twardek, 77); Jonathan Afolabi.

Referee: Damien MacGraith