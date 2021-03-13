Bohemians team up with Fontaines DC for new away jersey to highlight homelessness

LEAGUE OF IRELAND club Bohemians have released their latest away jersey in conjunction with Fontaines DC and Focus Ireland to highlight homelessness.

The collaboration takes place with the Dublin band and the charity they have been involved with in the past.

15% of the jersey profits will go directly to the Focus Ireland.

“Bohemians aim to have a net positive impact on society and are acutely aware of our obligation to use football as a force for good whenever possible,” the club said in a statement today.

“We hope that this collaboration provides Focus Ireland an added platform for them to communicate the need for leadership and change.”

Out now - our 2021 away shirt with massive thanks to @DesKellyIE and in collaboration with @fontainesdublin in support of @FocusIreland



Homelessness is not a fact of life & cannot be normalised in Ireland!



'Beware of the risen People' ✊❤️🖤



👉 https://t.co/Bk07jzsroM pic.twitter.com/F8kLDDyQit — An Cumann Peile Bóihéamach (@bfcdublin) March 13, 2021

The jersey is described as paying ‘homage to Dublin and Ireland in its design’, and ‘features Celtic knotwork, the Poolbeg towers and Grattan Bridge lamps’.

“With massive thanks to Des Kelly Interiors, it is brilliant to link up with Fontaines DC who are no strangers to Dalymount Park, and Focus Ireland who do such essential work combatting homelessness across the country,” said Daniel Lambert, Bohemians COO.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We know that football and music both have enormous power to reach people and engage people. Homelessness is not something that must exist, it can, and it should be solved, and we need to ensure as a society that it is not normalised and accepted.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!