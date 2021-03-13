BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 13 March 2021
Bohemians team up with Fontaines DC for new away jersey to highlight homelessness

The new jersey aims to support the Focus Ireland charity.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 10:07 AM
53 minutes ago 1,322 Views 2 Comments
LEAGUE OF IRELAND club Bohemians have released their latest away jersey in conjunction with Fontaines DC and Focus Ireland to highlight homelessness.

The collaboration takes place with the Dublin band and the charity they have been involved with in the past.

15% of the jersey profits will go directly to the Focus Ireland.

“Bohemians aim to have a net positive impact on society and are acutely aware of our obligation to use football as a force for good whenever possible,” the club said in a statement today.

“We hope that this collaboration provides Focus Ireland an added platform for them to communicate the need for leadership and change.”

The jersey is described as paying ‘homage to Dublin and Ireland in its design’, and ‘features Celtic knotwork, the Poolbeg towers and Grattan Bridge lamps’.

“With massive thanks to Des Kelly Interiors, it is brilliant to link up with Fontaines DC who are no strangers to Dalymount Park, and Focus Ireland who do such essential work combatting homelessness across the country,” said Daniel Lambert, Bohemians COO.

“We know that football and music both have enormous power to reach people and engage people. Homelessness is not something that must exist, it can, and it should be solved, and we need to ensure as a society that it is not normalised and accepted.”

