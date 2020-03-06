Mandroiu's moment of magic caps derby win for Bohemians against Shelbourne

Bohemian FC 2

Shelbourne FC 0

DARRYL GERAGHTY reports from Dalymount Park

IT WAS DERBY delight for Bohemians as Andre Wright and Danny Mandroiu sealed

all three points at Dalymount Park.

There may only be a couple of kilometers between the two sides geographically, but on the pitch there wasn’t an inch given.

And as the smoke from the pre-match eventually cleared, a bruising battle began in between non-stop chanting between the sold out stands, giving the game a proper derby feel.

Despite this being the first league encounter between the two old enemies since

2013, both sides did play out one of the games of the season last year, in which

the Gypsies came from 2-0 down with just minutes to go to progress in the FAI

Cup.

Unfortunately the physical nature of proceedings didn’t lend itself to much in the

way of goalmouth action in the first half.

Andre Wright had a half-chance with a chest and volley from Keith Buckley’s floated cross and Karl Shepphard responded for the visitors with a powerful header directly at Stephen McGuinness from Lorcan Fitzgeralds set piece, but there was little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Luckily for the 3,560 in attendance the second half came to life on the field.

Aaron Dobbs went close just after the restart dragging a low drive just past the

far post following some neat build-up play, and this acted as the wake-up call Keith

Long troops needed.

Danny Mandroiu celebrates after scoring Bohemians' second goal against Shelbourne. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Player of the Month nominee Kris Twardek rose at the back post from Danny

Grants’ left wing cross, cushioning a header inside to Andre Wright, who guided

his own header past Jack Brady to send the home fans wild.

The Gypsies then doubled their lead just minutes later following another clever

switch of play. This time Twardek launched a cross towards to Danny

Mandroiu, who controlled well, and delicately lifted the ball to the back post over

the helpless Brady.

Ian Morris immediately called for Georgie Poynton and Shane Farrell in a bid to

drag his side back into the game but again, failed to create anything of note and

missed that spark of creativity in the final third.

As the Derby drew to a close, the physicality didn’t let up. Georgie Poynton took a wild swing at fellow substitute Keith Ward as frustration began to boil over.

Glen McAuley should have put the icing on the cake following Kris Twardek’s

trough ball but the striker somehow missed the target with just the keeper to

beat.

It was a decent response from the hosts side following defeat to Derry City last week, but Shelbourne boss Morris will take heart from his own team’s battling performance.

Bohemian FC: Stephen McGuinness, Andy Lyons, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall,

Danny Mandroiu, Kris Twardek, Danny Grant (Keith Ward, 69’), Conor

Levingston (Ross Tierney, 89’), Andre Wright (Glen McAuley 83’), Keith Buckley

(c), Paddy Kirk

Subs: JJ Lunney, Keith Ward, Michael Barker, Luke Wade-Slater, Jamie Cleary

Shelbourne FC: Jack Brady, Daniel O’Reilly, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Oscar Brennan,

Karl Sheppard, Gary Deegan (c), Ciaran Kilduff, Ryan Brennan (Shane Farrell,

67’), Aidan Friel, Dayle Rooney (Denzil Fernandes, 84’), Aaron Dobbs (Georgie

Poynton, 67’)

Subs: Alex O’Hanlon, Karl Moore, Luke Byrne, Colin McCabe

Referee: Neil Doyle

