This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mandroiu's moment of magic caps derby win for Bohemians against Shelbourne

Andre Wright had opened the scoring after a scrappy first half at Dalymount Park.

By Darryl Geraghty Friday 6 Mar 2020, 10:16 PM
52 minutes ago 1,157 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5036844
Andre Wright celebrates his opening goal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Andre Wright celebrates his opening goal.
Andre Wright celebrates his opening goal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bohemian FC 2

Shelbourne FC 0

DARRYL GERAGHTY reports from Dalymount Park

IT WAS DERBY delight for Bohemians as Andre Wright and Danny Mandroiu sealed
all three points at Dalymount Park.

There may only be a couple of kilometers between the two sides geographically, but on the pitch there wasn’t an inch given.

And as the smoke from the pre-match eventually cleared, a bruising battle began in between non-stop chanting between the sold out stands, giving the game a proper derby feel.

Despite this being the first league encounter between the two old enemies since
2013, both sides did play out one of the games of the season last year, in which
the Gypsies came from 2-0 down with just minutes to go to progress in the FAI
Cup.

Unfortunately the physical nature of proceedings didn’t lend itself to much in the
way of goalmouth action in the first half.

Andre Wright had a half-chance with a chest and volley from Keith Buckley’s floated cross and Karl Shepphard responded for the visitors with a powerful header directly at Stephen McGuinness from Lorcan Fitzgeralds set piece, but there was little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Luckily for the 3,560 in attendance the second half came to life on the field.

Aaron Dobbs went close just after the restart dragging a low drive just past the
far post following some neat build-up play, and this acted as the wake-up call Keith
Long troops needed.

danny-mandroiu-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Danny Mandroiu celebrates after scoring Bohemians' second goal against Shelbourne. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Player of the Month nominee Kris Twardek rose at the back post from Danny
Grants’ left wing cross, cushioning a header inside to Andre Wright, who guided
his own header past Jack Brady to send the home fans wild.

The Gypsies then doubled their lead just minutes later following another clever
switch of play. This time Twardek launched a cross towards to Danny
Mandroiu, who controlled well, and delicately lifted the ball to the back post over
the helpless Brady.

Ian Morris immediately called for Georgie Poynton and Shane Farrell in a bid to
drag his side back into the game but again, failed to create anything of note and
missed that spark of creativity in the final third.

As the Derby drew to a close, the physicality didn’t let up. Georgie Poynton took a wild swing at fellow substitute Keith Ward as frustration began to boil over.

Glen McAuley should have put the icing on the cake following Kris Twardek’s
trough ball but the striker somehow missed the target with just the keeper to
beat.

It was a decent response from the hosts side following defeat to Derry City last week, but Shelbourne boss Morris will take heart from his own team’s battling performance.

Bohemian FC: Stephen McGuinness, Andy Lyons, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall,
Danny Mandroiu, Kris Twardek, Danny Grant (Keith Ward, 69’), Conor
Levingston (Ross Tierney, 89’), Andre Wright (Glen McAuley 83’), Keith Buckley
(c), Paddy Kirk
Subs: JJ Lunney, Keith Ward, Michael Barker, Luke Wade-Slater, Jamie Cleary

Shelbourne FC: Jack Brady, Daniel O’Reilly, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Oscar Brennan,
Karl Sheppard, Gary Deegan (c), Ciaran Kilduff, Ryan Brennan (Shane Farrell,
67’), Aidan Friel, Dayle Rooney (Denzil Fernandes, 84’), Aaron Dobbs (Georgie
Poynton, 67’)
Subs: Alex O’Hanlon, Karl Moore, Luke Byrne, Colin McCabe

Referee: Neil Doyle

Related Reads

03.03.20 Ex-Waterford star Hery in line for international debut against Ivory Coast
02.03.20 The English midfielder who has brought global attention to the League of Ireland
29.02.20 Galway strike late as Shamrock Rovers II earn first point of the season

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darryl Geraghty
@Darryl_Geraghty

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie