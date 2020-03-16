This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 March, 2020
Bohemians launch new blue and yellow kit

Keith Long’s side were due to wear it for the first time last Friday, but SSE Airtricity League fixtures have been postponed.

By Ben Blake Monday 16 Mar 2020, 1:16 PM
BOHEMIANS HAVE RELEASED their new third choice kit today. 

The Gypsies, who signed a four-year sponsorship deal with interiors company Des Kelly back in November, have launched a blue and yellow O’Neills strip. 

Bohs away kit Rob Cornwall in the blue and yellow strip. Source: Bohemian FC

Keith Long’s side, third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division before the spread of coronavirus called a halt to football in Ireland and globally, were due to wear it for the first time last Friday. 

However, their game away to Cork City was postponed along with all fixtures scheduled for the comings weeks. 

The jersey is available to purchase on the club’s online shop now. 

