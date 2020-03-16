Bohemians launch new blue and yellow kit

BOHEMIANS HAVE RELEASED their new third choice kit today.

The Gypsies, who signed a four-year sponsorship deal with interiors company Des Kelly back in November, have launched a blue and yellow O’Neills strip.

Rob Cornwall in the blue and yellow strip. Source: Bohemian FC

Keith Long’s side, third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division before the spread of coronavirus called a halt to football in Ireland and globally, were due to wear it for the first time last Friday.

However, their game away to Cork City was postponed along with all fixtures scheduled for the comings weeks.

The jersey is available to purchase on the club’s online shop now.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!