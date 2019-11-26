Bohs release new home shirt as Des Kelly returns as main sponsor

BOHEMIANS HAVE UNVEILED their new home jersey for next season.

The SSE Airtricity League club enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2019, finishing third in the Premier Division under Keith Long and Trevor Croly to qualify for the Europa League.

Manufactured by O’Neill’s, the red and white striped shirt will feature a special crest to mark the club’s 130th anniversary and their 100th season in the League of Ireland.

It also sees Des Kelly Interiors return as the main sponsor, having previously appeared between 2002 and 2011.

“Des Kelly is a name synonymous with Bohemians,” a statement from the club reads. “His first involvement with the club started 23 years ago. That support has continued ever since and has been maintained since Des’ sad passing three years ago.

“His children, Greg, Youlanda and Gerardo, who now run the family business, are delighted to renew that legacy and tradition.

“As well as adorning the kit of our SSE Airtrcitiy League senior team, the Des Kelly Interiors logo will appear on the kits of all of our community and grassroots teams from U8s to U18s, as well as our SSE Airtricity League U19s and amputee team.”

Rob Cornwall modelling the new home jersey. Source: Bohemian FC

Bohemian FC Commercial and Marketing Director Daniel Lambert added: “We are truly delighted to announce this new agreement. The Kelly family have been colossal supporters of the club.

“It is nearly 20 years since Des Kelly part-funded our project to see the old Shed End move from terracing to become the Des Kelly Carpets Stand. Des Kelly were also our main shirt sponsor for ten seasons from 2002 until 2011.

“Crucially, this new partnership is one that covers our club as opposed to just our senior team as Des Kelly Interiors will appear on the kits of all of our grassroots teams.

“We have seen significant growth in recent years; from our charitable and community programmes, attendances at Dalymount Park, huge expansion of our youth teams – both girls and boys – and the return of European football in 2020.

This exciting new partnership will enable us to build on and strengthen our position as we continue to grow and expand the club at all levels.

“2020 will see us celebrate our 130th anniversary, mark our 100th season of League of Ireland Football and we will continue to progress Project Dalymount with Central Government.

“Who better to be on our shirt during these exciting times than Des Kelly Interiors? I would like to especially thank Greg, Yolanda and Gerardo Kelly for enabling this to happen.”

