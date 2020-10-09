BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 9 October 2020
Bohs smash three goals past struggling Cork City to secure European football and cut gap on Rovers

Andre Wright scored twice while Danny Grant was also on target for the winners in Dalymount Park.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 9 Oct 2020, 8:02 PM
24 minutes ago 538 Views No Comments
Andre Wright celebrates after scoring for Bohs.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Bohemians 3

Cork City 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS WILL COMPETE in Europe for the second time running after making short work of a callow Cork City outfit at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Andre Wright struck once in either half to take his tally for the season to seven, either side of Danny Grant’s fourth goal in a week, to cut the gap on league leaders Shamrock Rovers to five points.

If City caretaker boss Colin Healy wasn’t aware of the scale of the task that awaits between now and the end of the season, he surely knows now.

The academy head, appointed following Neale Fenn’s dismissal yesterday, has just four games, starting at home to Dundalk on Tuesday, to overtake Finn Harps and avoid automatic relegation.

He trusted in youth with the exciting striking talent Ricardo Dinanga and tenacious full back Uniss Kargo picked in the starting eleven but they struggled against a Bohs side back to their best.

Dan Casey forced his former teammate Mark McNulty to tip a bullet header onto the bar in just the third minute after Wright’s close-range shot had been forced behind.

Further chances followed for Dawson Devoy, Promise Omochere and Rob Cornwall in a frantic early period before Wright netted after 16 minutes.

A nice one-two between Omochere and Conor Levingston released the winger and he played in Andre Wright, who showed nice footwork to wriggle free and slot home coolly.

Grant doubled the lead four minutes later with a wonderful first-time finish to lob McNulty after Levingston picked him out with a no-look pass.

Cory Galvin struck the bar as City gradually found their way in the game but the killer third arrived seven minutes after the break as Wright nodded home Devoy’s cross at the back post.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall (Michael Barker 79), Dan Casey, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley (JJ Lunney 79), Conor Levingston (Keith Ward 66), Dawson Devoy; Promise Omochere (Ross Tierney 75), Danny Grant, Andre Wright (Dinny Corcoran 75).

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Uniss Kargbo, Joseph Olowu, Jake O’Brien, Kevin O’Connor; Gearoid Morrissey, Dale Holland, Cory Galvin (Cian Murphy 87); Ricardo Dinanga (Sean Kennedy 66), Cian Bargary (Henry Ochieng 79), Deshane Dalling.

Referee: Sean Grant.

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

