Waterford stun Bohemians to claim second successive win

Bohemians 1

Waterford 2

TOMMY LONERGAN PROVIDED an assist before scoring a cracking winner as managerless Waterford ended Bohemians’ resurgence to keep their own revival going with back-to-back victories.

Bohs had beaten Waterford 3-0 at the RSC back in early March to signal a run of seven straight defeats for Blues culminating in the end of manager Keith Long’s time at the club.

That run was ended with last week’s home defeat of Derry City as caretaker boss Matt Lawlor’s side dug in here for a gutsy win on the road.

After a trio of late, late show victories, Bohs suffered a seventh defeat of the season.

With Ireland under-21 assistant coach Stephen Rice, linked with the managerial vacancy at the RSC, an interested spectator, it was Blues who started confidently.

But in a slow burner of a game, it was almost 20 minutes before either side saw sight of goal, Gypsies’ Dawson Devoy volleying over the top.

Blues’ defender Ryan Burke then did well to get his body in the way of a drive from Ross Tierney after good work from Niall Morahan and Collie Whelan set him up.

That sparked Bohs to life as they enjoyed a spell of encouraging possession.

Their promising approach play came to nothing, though, as Stephen McMullen between the Waterford posts hadn’t a save to make in a generally dour first half.

A half that delivered a right sting in the tail for Bohs.

First they had a 43rd minute penalty claim not entertained when Jordan Flores looked to have been upended by Grant Horton.

Waterford then came alive to take a stunning lead in the third of five added minutes.

Bohs didn’t clear their lines as a deft touch from Lonergan found midfielder James Olayinka in space.

The 24-year-old Londoner took a controlling touch before rifling a low drive from distance into the bottom corner of the net for a terrific first goal for the club.

Bohs’ response from the restart was pretty immediate as they were level within three minutes.

Kyle White was yellow carded for a clumsy challenge on Tierney with Flores meeting Dayle Rooney’s flighted free kick to the far post.

And though his header came back off an upright, the ensuing scramble saw unfortunate Blues’ defender Darragh Leahy get the final touch for an own goal.

Bohemian's Niall Morahan and Darragh Leahy of Waterford. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Level-pegging lasted 15 minutes, though, as sloppy defending gifted Waterford the chance to regain the lead which they took in clinical fashion.

Gypsies defender Sean Grehan stretched to get a touch on White’s cross with the ball rebounding off the chest of goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka.

Lonergan pounced to collect the loose ball, get turned and blast his shot to the roof of the net for a real poacher’s finish.

With recent match winners James McManus and Rhys Brennan sprung from the bench, Bohs piled on the pressure for much of the remainder of the game.

Brennan, Tierney and Flores fired efforts off target as Waterford defended tenaciously to take a big three points back south.

Waterford fans celebrate Tommy Lonergan scoring his sides second goal. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Bohemians: Chorazka; Grehan, Cornwall (Mousset, 74), Flores; Morahan, Buckley (McManus, 66), Devoy, Rooney; Tierney; Clarke (Brennan, 66), Whelan.

Waterford: McMullan; Radkowski, Leahy, Burke; Horton, Glenfield (McMenamy, 74), Noonan, Olayinka, White (Dempsey, 90+6); Lonergan (Pouwels, 90), Amond.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).