Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Bohemians unveil latest jersey inspired by Dublin Bus seat design

The club will wear it in this year’s FAI Cup with 10% of all sales donated to charity partners LGBT Ireland and ShoutOut.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 11:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,878 Views 3 Comments
Bohs have unveiled a new jersey.
BOHEMIANS HAVE UNVEILED a new jersey in conjunction with Dublin Bus for this year’s FAI Cup.

The shirt, based off the pattern for the seats, will cost €70 for adults and €35 for kids, with 10% of all sales donated to charity partners LGBT Ireland and ShoutOut.

Bohemian FC Chief Operating Officer Dan Lambert said: “We are delighted to unveil this FAI Cup jersey today in conjunction with club partner Dublin Bus and featuring main club partner Des Kelly.

“All three bodies are Dublin institutions and the iconic seat design that adorns buses across the city is part of the fabric of many people’s lives as they move through the capital.

“We are also delighted to be able to support both ShoutOut and LGBT Ireland in this Pride month, as we continue to work tirelessly to improve the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community in football and sport generally.”

