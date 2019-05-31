This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohemians earn second win in five days as they overcome Harps in eight-goal thriller

Danny Madroiu got himself on the scoresheet again as Bohs ran out 5-3 winners at Dalymount Park.

By Darryl Geraghty Friday 31 May 2019, 10:18 PM
Bohs celebrate a second win in five days at Dalymount this evening.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bohs celebrate a second win in five days at Dalymount this evening.
Bohs celebrate a second win in five days at Dalymount this evening.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bohemians 5

Finn Harps 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS TIGHTENED THEIR grip on third place as they run out 5-3 winners against a battling Finn Harps side, who remain rooted at the foot of the table.

In a lightening quick start to proceedings, both teams had found the back of the net before most of the fans had taken their seats.

Bohs got off to the dream start when Keith Ward smashed a right footed effort from just outside the area, only to see it cannon off the post and fall tantalisingly to the feet of Kevin Devaney to tap home.

Looking for their first result at Dalymount since February 1999 and in Ollie Horgans 200th game in charge, Harps equalised straight from the kick off before The Gypsies faithful had finished celebrating.

Daniel O’Reilly rose highest at the back post from a deep cross, but again saw an effort come back off the woodwork. Niall Logue reacted quickest at the back post to hammer home to stun the home fans.

As the game settled the home side began to exert their dominance, regaining the lead just before the half hour mark.

Scott Allardice, who impressed against Cork City in the EA Sports Cup on Monday, deservedly retained his spot in the starting 11 and it was his beautifully floated ball that created the second as he picked out Mandroiu at the back post.

The Bohs attacking midfielder saw his poked effort hit the post and Ryan Swan tapped home from a yard out for his first of the season. A case of right place at the right time for all three goals.

Daniel Mandroiu celebrates scoring a goal Bohs midfielder Danny Mandroiu was instrumental in his side's victory this evening. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The second half started just action packed as the first, as ex-Bohs man Raf Cretaro equalised from 25 yards out, seeing his powerful strike bounce in off the far post.

Just three minutes later, Bohs regained the lead through a Danny Mandroiu 30-yard free kick that seemed to go through the wall and catch Burke wrong footed.

Before the hour mark, it was 4-2 to the home side as Swan netted his second with a delicate lobbed volley over the on rushing Burke, from a long ball over the top.

The challenge for the Donegal outfit became insurmountable when Caolan McAleer received his second yellow of the night for a late challenge on Paddy Kirk.

There was still time for Keith Ward to put the icing on the cake following Andy Lyons marauding run down the right and low cross. Cowan failed to deal with the cross and the ball fell to the feet of  Ward who slotted home.

Amazingly, the goal of the game was to come. Daniel o’Reilly powered home a 35 yard free kick, and yes incredibly again in off the post to take the shine off the scoreline and make it 5-3, in a truly breathless encounter.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Andy Lyons, Paddy Kirk, Aaron Barry (c), James Finnerty, Scott Allardice (Luke Wade-Slater 73’), Conor Levingston, Danny Mandroiu, Kevin Devaney (Ryan Graydon 78’), Keith Ward (Sam Byrne 81’), Ryan Swan
Subs: Sean Bohan, Sam Byrne, Keith Buckley, Ryan Graydon, Michael Barker, Luke Wade-Slater, Dawson Devoy.

Finn Harps: Peter Burke, Daniel O’Reilly, Jacob Borg, Keith Cowan (c), Caolan McAleer, Raf Cretaro (Stephen Doherty 75’), Mikey Place (Mark Timlin 65’), Sean Boyd, Sam Todd (Gareth Harkin 59’), Tony McNamee, Niall Logue
Subs: Colm Deasy, Gareth Harkin, Mark Timlin, Mark Russell, Liam Walsh, Stephen Doherty, Mark McGinley.

Referee: Graham Kelly

