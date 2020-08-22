This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 August, 2020
Bohs move to within two points of title rivals Rovers after comfortable Dublin derby win

A stunning curled goal from Anto Breslin was a highlight of the victory over St Pat’s – but did he mean it?

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 4:35 PM
Bohs celebrate after Anto Breslin's goal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BOHEMIANS MOVED TO within two points of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers after beating St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 this afternoon.

First-half goals from Anthony Breslin and Andre Wright sealed a comfortable and commanding derby win for the hosts at Dalymount Park, as they piled the pressure on Dublin — and title — rivals and Rovers.

The Hoops squandered the chance to turn up the heat on their challengers last night as they were held to a scoreless draw at Tallaght Stadium by Shelbourne.

And with the door left ajar, Bohs grabbed the opportunity to move closer — and hotter on their heels — in their clash this afternoon, which came as their fifth straight league win.

Keith Long named an unchanged Bohs starting XI, keeping his faith in the side that beat Finn Harps last time out, while Pat’s fielded a strong side as they looked to build on their mid-table positioning.

16 minutes in, Bohs grabbed the lead through Anto Breslin’s stunning finish. Many will say it was intended to be a cross or a ball into the box, but it ended up as a brilliantly-curled goal into the top right-hand corner with Brendan Clarke caught off his line; whether Breslin meant it or not, with the wind at his back.

Eight minutes later, Wright banged in another — this time a header — adding to his impressive goal haul this season.

With the momentum firmly behind them, the hosts pushed on for the remainder of the opening half but it stayed 2-0 despite the chances to go further ahead coming thick and fast.

The second half proceeded in a similar manner, Pat’s finding it hard to break down the Dalymount outfit. They enjoyed their fair share of possession, but failed to trouble Bohs a whole lot outside of set pieces.

Early goalscorer Breslin was shown an 82nd-minute yellow card, joining his team-mates Daniel Grant, Keith Ward and Kristopher Twardek in the referee’s notebook after they were penalised earlier.

dan-grant-with-lee-desmond Bohemians’ Dan Grant with Lee Desmond of St. Patrick's Athletic. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Lee Desmond and Robbie Benson were the Pat’s players to finish with yellow cards.

Elsewhere, the Bohs women’s side were beaten 3-0 in their own Dublin derby against Peamount United. Two goals from Ireland international Áine O’Gorman — one of those a penalty — and another courtesy of Eleanor Ryan Doyle sealed the reigning champions’ victory despite another spirited performance from league newcomers Bohs.

In the Women’s National League’s [WNL] other early kick-off, Limerick’s Treaty United enjoyed an impressive 2-0 away win over DLR Waves thanks to quick-fire goals from Chloe Connolly and Aoife Horgan.

High-flying Shelbourne face newcomers Athlone Town later this evening [KO 7pm], with the Wexford Youths and Galway WFC clash postponed.

