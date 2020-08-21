This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
Shamrock Rovers leave the door ajar for title rivals with scoreless draw in Tallaght

Bohs can cut Rovers’ lead to two points if they win tomorrow.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Aug 2020, 9:56 PM
Dean Williams, left, and Rovers couldn't find a breakthrough.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Shelbourne

SHAMROCK ROVERS SQUANDERED the chance to turn up the heat on their Premier Division title rivals as they were held to a scoreless draw at home by Shelbourne.

For the second game in succession, the league leaders dropped points against one of their Dublin rivals as they failed to find a breakthrough in Tallaght Stadium.

The result sees them move five points clear at the top — although that advantage could be cut to two if Bohemians win their game in hand when they host St Pat’s on Saturday afternoon.

And it sets the stage for a mouthwatering clash between the cross-city rivals when they meet in Tallaght Stadium on 5 September.

For Rovers, attention now turns to Thursday night when they host Finnish side Ilves Tampere in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Hoops finished the game with 10 men after Rory Gaffney pulled up with injury. Manager Stephen Bradley had only used four of his five substitutions, but had already maxed out his three permitted opportunities to make changes.

Shels keeper Colin McCabe was named RTÉ man of the match after he denied Graham Burke in the first half and Jack Byrne in the second.

The visitors’ best chance to snatch all three points fell to Jaze Kabia midway through the second half but he flashed his shot high over Alan Mannus’s crossbar.

The42 Team

