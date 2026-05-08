Michael Carrick eager to keep Man United's newly crowned Footballer of the Year

MICHAEL CARRICK SEES Bruno Fernandes continuing to play a big part for Manchester United as he cooled talk around a potential summer exit for the freshly crowned FWA Footballer of the Year.

The 31-year-old has played a key role for the resurgent Red Devils and is one shy of equalling the Premier League record of 20 assists in a single season shared by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Such performances saw the United skipper win the coveted Football Writers’ Association award on Friday, having flourished in a campaign that he could have spent in Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes turned down their overtures last summer, and head coach Carrick sees no reason for the Portugal playmaker to up sticks now.

Asked if he expects Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford next season, he said: “I think Bruno, you can see he’s happy, and he’s playing some fantastic football.

“Maybe he’s as good as he’s played over (here), and he’s had really good spells here.

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“So, he looks happy. I think he’s got a big end to the season here. He’s got a big summer, of course. But, yeah, as a football club, we love having him here. He’s a big part of what we do.”

Fernandes’ future is among a variety of topics heading into the off-season, including the head coach role that Carrick has surpassed expectations in since being handed the reins in January.

United’s former midfielder has led the side to Champions League qualification with three matches to spare, but is happy with other candidates being spoken to ahead of his short-term deal expiring.

“I think there’s a process,” Carrick said. “I think it’s pretty obvious there’s going to be a process. I think that was from the outset in terms of finding someone to fill the position ultimately in the end.”

Carrick has struck a laidback tone throughout and says speculation has no impact on how he works, which includes speaking to the club about summer transfers.

Midfield is a key area that needs bolstering with Casemiro departing, and work is being done across the board, looking ahead to next term.

“There is background planning for what the squad needs to look like and evolve, and that’s other conversations that are going on,” Carrick said. “How quickly that happens, I haven’t got an answer for you right now.

“There’s always discussions going on — some informal, some smaller than others, but there’s always discussions. There’s a lot to talk about.

“Recruitment is the obvious one, and when it gets to this time of year, it’s what everyone wants to know about and understandably so.

“There’s a lot of work going on, and it’s not just for me leading like that; there’s a lot going on, making plans for what the summer and beyond looks like.”

United’s immediate focus is on Saturday afternoon’s trip to Sunderland.

Lisandro Martinez can return from a three-match ban, with Benjamin Sesko being assessed, having been forced off with a shin issue during last Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool.