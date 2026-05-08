Elbouzedi-inspired St Pat's overcome Coughlan's Waterford

St Patrick’s Athletic 4

Waterford 1

Paul O’Hehir reports from Richmond Park

ZACK ELBOUZEDI PULLED the rug from under Graham Coughlan on his first outing as Waterford manager, as the struggling Blues blew a relegation lifeline.

The bottom side led after five minutes at Richmond Park, with John Mahon and Tommy Lonergan both claiming the final touch off a close-range header from a corner.

But Chris Forrester gave the Saints a leg up with an injury-time penalty before Elbouzedi scored twice in four minutes to drain all hope from Waterford’s cause.

Elbouzedi and Kian Leavy were outstanding and combined in the build-up to the fourth, with Elbouzedi teeing up Ryan Edmondson for his eighth of the season.

Coughlan made his name in management with spells at Boston United, Newport County, Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers, but keeping Waterford in the top flight might just be his greatest challenge yet

They are already circling the drain, marooned at the foot of the table and 10 points adrift of Sligo Rovers. And yet for long spells of the first half, his team played with the courage and fight they needed to salvage anything from their season.

But those traits completely deserted Waterford in the second half. They not only buckled under intense Saints pressure but imploded, and Stephen Kenny’s men could have won by more.

Still, Coughlan couldn’t have asked for a better start as the Blues pounced for an early opener off a corner. Lonergan’s header appeared to nick team-mate Mahon on its way to the net, with both men claiming it as they wheeled away to celebrate.

At that stage, Waterford were defending well, but when Leavy kicked into gear, the visitors found it difficult to contain him, and he peppered goalkeeper Arlo Doherty with a couple of fiercely struck efforts from range.

But while Waterford’s rearguard was standing its ground, a moment of madness cost them in added time. Sam Glenfield, who was already on a yellow card, collared Barry Bagley and hauled him to the ground as they jockeyed to get on the end of a James Brown cross.

Referee Rob Harvey didn’t hesitate to award the penalty, which Forrester converted, but spared Glenfield his marching orders, although he was taken off at half-time.

That equaliser was all the Saints needed to kick on as they blitzed Waterford thereafter, and Elbouzedi scored twice in four minutes, either side of the hour mark.

That double-whammy completely knocked the stuffing out of the Blues, and they were beaten dockets thereafter.

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Elbouzedi got his first after pouncing when defender Jordan Houston miscontrolled a dropping ball close to his own goal off a Brown cross.

But while he hardly had to break a sweat for that, his second shortly after was a sublime piece of individual brilliance.

Leavy had a shot blocked after a jinking run into the box, but Elbouzedi capitalised and curled an outrageous shot high into Doherty’s net to bring Richmond to its feet.

And St Pat’s completed the rout with Elbouzedi slipping Edmondson in for a fourth in the 77th minute, while Romal Palmer was denied a cracker on his return from injury by a flying Doherty save.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Redmond, Hoare, Turner; Brown, Nugent, Baggley (Rooney 87), Elbouzedi (Breslin 84); Forrester (Palmer 79), Leavy (Lennon 79); Edmondson (Mata 79).

WATERFORD: Doherty; Houston (Faria 75), Cann, Long, Mahon, Couto; McMenamy (Johnson 68), Glenfield (Heeney 45), Noonan (Voilas 83); Amond (Carty 83), Lonergan

Referee: R Harvey

***

LOI First Division results:

Finn Harps 1-0 Kerry

Bray Wanderers 5-1 Cobh Ramblers

Cork City 3-1 UCD

Wexford 1-2 Longford Town

Athlone Town 0-0 Treaty United