Derry's struggles continue as Drogheda prevail

Drogheda United 1

Derry City 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

RYAN BRENNAN’S second-half penalty snatched an unlikely three points for Drogheda United as Derry City’s struggles against Kevin Doherty’s team showed no signs of letting up — and nor have their ongoing problems this season.

Despite arriving on the banks of the Boyne unbeaten in six, Derry have now claimed just two wins in their last 12 Premier Division outings. It is a dire return for a side with their aspirations, and pressure is mounting once again on Tiernan Lynch.

His side were dominant in most aspects of the game, but despite bringing Michael Duffy back into the fold, had little to no cutting edge. The manager will surely come under serious spotlight now, with his side in mid-table and going nowhere fast.

Dating back two years, Derry had contrived to beat Drogheda just once in eight meetings in all competitions. On the Windmill Road, Doherty’s men had earned two draws and a win in that time. It is two wins and nine unbeaten now.

That meant if Lynch’s side were to meaningfully build on two draws in the previous seven days, a rare victory by the Boyne would be required. In pursuit of those three points, the Derry boss made five changes to the side that snatched a late draw against Galway United.

The Candystripes certainly had much the better of things in the early stages and throughout the first half. In the absence of any accurate possession statistics, it was evident they weighed heavily — very heavily — in Derry’s favour.

As did the figures for chances created and attempts on goal, but it remained scoreless at the break, and Drogheda goalkeeper Flynn Talley hadn’t been overworked. He saw Adam O’Reilly’s shot fly narrowly wide of the post, and Patrick McClean was denied when his header from a corner was cleared out from under the crossbar by Shane Farrell.

The first half was largely forgettable, but the early parts of the second were not. Conor Barr forced Talley into a quickfire double save before Drogheda won their penalty at the other end.

Warren Davis left Carl Winchester in his wake and made his way into the penalty area, where he was fouled by Jamie Stott. Brennan took the spot kick and, despite Edward Beach diving the right side, his effort had way too much power behind it.

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Brandon Kavangh almost added a second, but Beach was behind it. After that, chances were at a premium for both teams — despite Derry’s need for a route back into the game. Lynch made a triple substitution after 70 minutes, but to no ultimate effect.

One of those three changes — Henry Rylah — did almost find an equaliser. His piledriver from range crashed off the underside of the bar and into goalkeeper Talley’s arms.

Drogheda United: Flynn Talley; Edwin Agbaje, James Bolger, Conor Keeley, Conor Kane; Shane Farrell, Ryan Brennan (Jago Godden, 72); Warren Davis, Brandon Kavanagh (Andrew Quinn, 89), Thomas Oluwa; Mark Doyle (Jason Bucknor, 68).

Derry City: Edward Beach; Conor Barr (Cameron Dummigan, 85), Jamie Stott, Patrick McClean, Brandon Fleming; Carl Winchester, Adam O’Reilly (Josh Thomas 90+2); Kevin Dos Santos (Henry Rylah, 70), Darragh Markey (Barry Cotter 70), Michael Duffy (Afolabi Akinyemi, 70); James Clarke.

Referee: Arnold Hunter

***

LOI First Division results:

Finn Harps 1-0 Kerry

Bray Wanderers 5-1 Cobh Ramblers

Cork City 3-1 UCD

Wexford 1-2 Longford Town

Athlone Town 0-0 Treaty United