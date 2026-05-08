Roscommon hold on to secure minor Connacht title

Roscommon 3-12

Galway 1-17

Kevin Egan report from Tuam Stadium

THE ROSCOMMON RENAISSANCE continues.

It’s been 2009 since Mayo became the last of just four teams to do the clean sweep of Connacht minor, U20 and senior titles, but Roscommon are now 70 minutes away from securing that treble for the first time in their history, after edging out Galway in a dramatic minor decider in Tuam tonight.

The Rossies, who won four games out of four in the group stages including an impressive win over the Tribesmen in Dr Hyde Park, were the better team tonight too, but Galway’s second half two-point threat, albeit boosted by a couple of disputed decisions from referee Shane Corcoran, threatened to undo the Rossies’ more clinical edge in front of goal.

In the end it all came down to a fingertip save from Roscommon goalkeeper Zac Mullally on the last play. Galway had outscored Roscommon by 0-5 to 0-1 in the last 10 minutes and they had a chance to pip their neighbours on the line when they were awarded a late free for Roscommon delaying a restart.

Evan Burke reacts to his late missed chance. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Having nailed two long-distance frees already with assured strikes, Evan Burke came forward. He was asked by linesman John Gilmartin to come back from his initial placement, forcing the Galway goalkeeper to retreat to around 55 metres out to take his shot.

That intervention made all the difference as Burke’s free was straight and true, but Mullally pulled the ball down from crossbar height to preserve the one-point lead, and the final whistle sounded before another Galway player touched the ball.

Foundations

In the first half, the winners were sublime, laying the foundations for their win. The breeze was significant but there was much more thought and class to the way Roscommon went about their business.

Mikey Mitchell was lively for the Tribesmen and his early effort had to be parried over the crossbar from Colm Fitzgerald, but after that Roscommon took over.

Wing back Enda Browne picked up man of the match honours and he was devastating when driving forward, scoring a point of his own and playing a key role in setting up Joshua Coyne’s green flag.

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Jayden Concannon slammed in the other goal with a brilliant fist on Jack Brooks’ high ball, while sensational kicks from distance from Jack Lally and Ronan Carr made it a fully deserved 2-8 to 0-5 lead at the turnaround.

Galway got the start to the second half they wanted, landing 0-6 without reply, including doubles from Burke and Connolly.

Browne’s ability to open up the Galway defence continued to be pivotal and he swung the tide when he set up Dara Kelleher for a 20 metres shot that dipped low inside the near post, then assisting a Seamie Carthy score.

Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Adam Healy threw Galway a lifeline with a goal at the start of the fourth quarter and another brace of doubles from Burke and Connolly teed up the injury time drama, culminating in Roscommon’s first ever Connacht minor title at Tuam Stadium, and an eighth successive year without provincial silverware for Galway.

Scorers for Roscommon: Joshua Coyne 1-3 (0-2f), Jayden Concannon 1-0, Dara Kelleher 1-0, Ronan Carr 0-3 (1tp), Jack Lally 0-2 (tp), Seamie Carthy 0-2, Enda Browne 0-1, Bobby Lenehan 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Adam Healy 1-2 (0-2f), Ryan Connolly 0-4 (2tp), Evan Burke 0-4 (2tpf), Mikey Mitchell 0-3 (0-1f), Aaron Hanrahan 0-2 (0-1f), Joey Cullinane 0-1, Oliver Ó Suilleabháin 0-1

ROSCOMMON:

1 Zac Mullally (Clann na nGael)

2 Conor Tighe (Strokestown) 3 Tadhg Fallon (St. Brigid’s) 4 Colm Fitzgerald (St. Dominic’s)

5 Dara Kelleher (Kilbride) 6 Jack Brooks (Pádraig Pearses) 7 Enda Browne (Pádraig Pearses)

8 Jack Lally (Kilbride) 9 Seamie Carthy (Roscommon Gaels)

10 Ronan Carr (Fuerty) 11 Jayden Jennings (Tulsk) 12 Bobby Lenehan (Clann na nGael)

13 Cathal Nerney (Roscommon Gaels) 14 Jayden Concannon (St. Aidan’s) 15 Joshua Coyne (St. Brigid’s)

Subs: Daniel Nerney (Roscommon Gaels) for Fitzgerald (35), Conor Cryan (St. Michael’s) for Lenehan (44), James O’Brien (St. Brigid’s) for Jennings (49), Seán Duggan (St. Dominic’s) for Concannon (53), Donnchadh O’Dwyer (St. Brigid’s) for Carr (59).

GALWAY:

1 Evan Burke (Tuam Stars)

2 Mylo Higgins (Tuam Stars) 7 Evan McDonagh (Claregalway) 4 Ciarán Collins (Claregalway)

6 Oliver Ó Suilleabháin (Mícheál Breathnach) 3 Eoin Gannon (Mícheál Breathnach) 12 Jamie Dillon (Mícheál Breathnach)

8 Oisín Ó Neachtáin (Mícheál Breathnach) 9 Darragh Kelly (Killanin)

10 Éanna Maher (Monivea Abbey) 11 Joey Cullinane (Oranmore-Maree) 5 Ryan Connolly (Corofin)

15 Mikey Mitchell (Killanin) 14 Tiernan Mitchell (Dunmore MacHales) 13 Adam Healy (Corofin)

Subs: Aaron Hanrahan (Oranmore-Maree) for Kelly (h-t), Shane Heneghan (Caherlistrane) for M Mitchell (48), Ruairí Flaherty (Claregalway) for T Mitchell (53).

Ref: Shane Corcoran (Mayo).