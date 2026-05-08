Shamrock Rovers extend lead at top with victory in Galway

Galway United 1

Shamrock Rovers 3

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS EXTENDED their lead atop the League of Ireland Premier Division with a 3-1 victory away in Galway on Friday night.

John Caulfield made three changes to the Galway United side that drew away to Derry City on Monday, two of which were enforced with centre-backs Gianfranco Facchineri and Killian Brouder both absent from the matchday squad.

Stephen Bradley also made three alterations to his Rovers side following their win over Drogheda as Enda Stevens, Michael Noonan and Adam Brennan replaced Maleace Asamoah, Adam Matthews and Aaron Greene.

Rovers got off to a flying start as Michael Noonan opened the scoring just one minute in, the Ireland U21 international running on to a John McGovern pass before cutting inside to fire home a right-footed shot in the bottom corner.

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Galway responded well, earning two free-kicks deep inside the Rovers half, as shots from David Hurley and Wasiri Williams were both sent over the bar.

Hurley then came close to an equaliser when his neatly worked short corner was returned by Jimmy Keohane, only for his curling effort to go agonisingly wide of the post.

Rovers gradually increased the tempo and began to dominate possession, and their pressure paid off in the 25th minute. A cross from Tunmise Sobowale deflected off Ed McCarthy, Evan Watts failing to deal with the bouncing ball as it struck the post into the path of Adam Brennan, who finished calmly to double the Hoops’ advantage heading into the break.

Caulfield made two half-time changes, switching to three at the back as Frantz Pierrot and Matty Wolfe entered the field.

Despite an early Rovers chance, it was the home side who struck first as a Hurley corner was met by Wolfe to pull one back for Galway with his first touch of the ball.

That goal galvanised the Tribesmen as they followed up with back-to-back chances for Wolfe and Pierrot, and they looked to have levelled proceedings when Williams headed another Hurley corner towards goal only to be cleared off the line by Daniel Cleary.

Despite the home side growing in confidence, it was Rovers’ quality that shone through as some great work by Victor Ozhianvuna found Sobowale in space, and the right-back fired home to make it 3-1 to the Hoops.

Galway rang in the changes and came close on several occasions, but for some excellent goalkeeping from Ed McGinty, and ultimately Shamrock Rovers proved their worth as league leaders to make it three wins in a row and extend their position at the top of the Premier Division.

Galway Utd: E Watts, C Barratt (Devitt 77’), A Kazeem (Wolfe 45’), C McCormack, W Williams, A Bolger, J Keohane (c), D Hurley (N Fleuriau Chateau 77’), K Twardek (Pierrot 45’), E McCarthy, S Walsh (A Piesold 71’).

Shamrock Rovers: E McGinty, T Sobowale, D Cleary, L Grace (c), E Stevens, M Healy, J Byrne (D Watts 75’), V Ozhianvuna (C Malley 81’), A Brennan (M Asamoah 77’), J McGovern (A Greene 75’), M Noonan (G Burke 75’).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan