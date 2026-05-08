Bohemians find their scoring touch in the second half to end winless run

Dundalk 1

Bohemians 3

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

THREE GOALS AFTER the break saw Bohemians come from behind to beat 10-man Dundalk 3-1 at Oriel Park and end their nine-game winless run in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Alan Reynolds’ side looked set for another frustrating night when Aodh Dervin’s superb first-half strike handed Dundalk the advantage at the interval.

But Bohs turned the game around after the restart through Ross Tierney, Douglas James-Taylor and substitute Zane Myers to stay third in the table.

Dundalk started brightly and nearly opened the scoring on four minutes when Gbemi Arubi, recently nominated for the SWI Player of the Month award, turned smartly before firing straight at Kacper Chorazka from distance.

Dervin then tested the Bohs goalkeeper with a well-struck first-time effort from outside the box, while Tyreke Wilson blazed over after a dangerous move sparked by Eoin Kenny down the right.

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At the other end, Bohs enjoyed a brief spell of pressure as Colm Whelan flicked a header goalwards from Niall Morahan’s cross, though Enda Minogue gathered comfortably. Dawson Devoy then dragged an effort well wide.

The hosts eventually made the breakthrough on 34 minutes. Arubi did brilliantly to hold the ball up before laying it into the path of Dervin, who rifled an unstoppable strike from the edge of the area for his first goal of the season.

Dundalk nearly doubled their lead before the break when Arubi spotted Chorazka off his line from the halfway line, but his ambitious effort drifted over.

Bohemians levelled five minutes into the second half after Dundalk failed to clear a crowded penalty area. James-Taylor reacted quickest and squared for Tierney, who finished from close range.

James Douglas Taylor got Bohemians' second. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The turning point arrived on 68 minutes when referee Aaron O’Dowd sent off former Bohs defender Rob Cornwall for a push on Tierney inside the area, having earlier booked Dundalk boss Ciaran Kilduff.

James-Taylor stepped up and calmly sent Minogue the wrong way from the penalty spot to complete the turnaround.

Bohs almost added a third soon after when Devoy teed up Dayle Rooney, but the substitute dragged his effort wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Dundalk’s best chance of a late equaliser came three minutes from time when Bobby Burns crashed a fierce volley towards goal after Leigh Kavanagh’s clearance fell kindly to him, but Chorazka produced an excellent save.

And with Dundalk throwing bodies forward deep into stoppage time, Bohs sealed the win on the counter-attack as Devoy surged clear before setting up Myers to finish coolly and wrap up all three points for the visitors.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Tyreke Wilson, JR Wilson (Leo Gaxha 83), Rob Cornwall, Bobby Burns; Aodh Dervin, Keith Buckley (Harvey Warren 69); Eoin Kenny, Ronan Teahan (Declan McDaid 69), Daryl Horgan (Harry Groome HT); Gbemi Arubi.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan (Darragh Power HT), Patrick Hickey, Cian Byrne, Sam Todd (Leigh Kavanagh 57); Dawson Devoy, Adam McDonnell (Sadou Diallo HT); Dayle Rooney, Ross Tierney, Harry Vaughan (Douglas James-Taylor HT); Colm Whelan (Zane Myers 78).

Ref: Aaron O’Dowd