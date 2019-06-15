This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 20-year-old starlet who lit up last night's Dublin derby

Daniel Mandroiu was delighted after his match-winning performance inspired Bohs to victory against Shamrock Rovers.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 7:30 AM
Bohemians' Daniel Mandroiu celebrates after the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
- Paul Fennessy reports from Dalymount Park

THERE WAS NO surprise when the identity of the man of the match was announced over the tannoy at a fervent Dalymount Park last night.

An enthralling affair had been settled by two goals from one of the most promising youngsters in the League of Ireland.

Nevertheless, for all his subsequent excellence, Danny Mandroiu’s evening began inauspiciously.

The Dubliner stepped up to take a penalty in the 15th minute, but saw his effort stopped by Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus.

“It was a good save, I thought,” Mandroiu said afterwards. “I put enough on it in the corner.”

The sense of disappointment at this missed opportunity did not last long. Less than 10 minutes later, the hosts were awarded another penalty, and Mandroiu stepped up again, saying there were “no doubts whatsoever” about putting himself forward for a second spot kick. And on this occasion, he found the net to give Bohs the lead.

“The second one I just went the opposite way,” he said. “Keepers tend to go the same way, so I just put it in the other corner.”

Yet Rovers came back strongly and were rewarded six minutes after the break, as Dan Carr’s well-executed volley brought them level.

Having got themselves back in the game, some people might have expected Stephen Bradley’s side to take control from there and earn a first win over Bohs since May 2017. Mandroiu, however, had other ideas, fizzing a sublime 25-yard shot past Mannus in the Rovers goal to send the home crowd wild.

“It was just there to be hit. I struck it and luckily it flew in,” he explained, somewhat downplaying this exceptional effort.

Mandroiu has impressed since returning to Ireland prior to the start of the season, following a spell at underage level with Brighton. Last month, the youngster extended his stay at Bohs until the end of the 2020 campaign at least, though he may attract a few more suitors if he continues to produce performances like the one last night.

Whatever happens though, the display certainly consolidated his popularity amongst supporters of the Gypsies, as the match-winning brace ensured a third consecutive victory over their bitter rivals, moving the third-place team to within seven points of the Hoops in the table.

I really enjoyed it,” he added. “Them games are just unbelievable to play in. You seen the crowd after the game. It means so much to people. Going into the break, we needed that win, so we’re all buzzing in there.

“The first and second games [against Shamrock Rovers earlier in the season] were unbelievable, but this has topped it all. This is unbelievable.

“The boys in there just have hunger and desire. They’re a credit to themselves.” 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

