Swan's double helps Bohs back to winning ways in Dublin derby

Bohemians 3

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS GOT BACK to winning ways with a Dublin derby victory over St Patrick’s Athletic at a rain-soaked Dalymount Park on Sunday, Keith Long’s side consolidating their position in the European berths.

Ryan Swan’s strike just before the break set the home side on their way, before all three points were secured for Bohs in the closing stages through a Conor Levingston penalty and Swan’s second.

Both sides came into this hugely important derby on the back of a disappointing week, with Bohs going down unexpectedly at UCD, while St Pat’s saw their European campaign ended at the hands of Norrkoping on Thursday night.

Pat’s were well on top during the opening half, as Mikey Drennan forced James Talbot in the Bohs goal into a couple of smart saves. But it was the hosts, through Swan, who snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Luke Wade-Slater caused all sorts of trouble running at Pat’s rearguard and after linking up with Kevin Devaney, the latter’s cross found Swan who nodded home past Brendan Clarke.

It was a frustrating afternoon for St Pat's. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The second half followed much the same pattern as the first, with Bohs happy to sit tight and hit the Saints on the break. Harry Kenny’s men pressed for an equaliser and applied huge pressure through a series of set-pieces, but Talbot remained relatively untroubled.

And then Bohs struck to settle the contest. Levingston kept his composure to slot home from the penalty spot after referee Rob Rogers spotted handball from a Bohs corner, before Swan added a third in the dying embers.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Michael Barker, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy, Paddy Kirk, Keith Buckley (Dawson Devoy 90′), Conor Levingston, Luke Wade-Slater, Keith Ward (Scott Allardice 79′), Kevin Devaney (Danny Grant 89′), Ryan Swan.

Subs: Paul Cleary, Aaron Barry, Scott Allardice, Robbie McCourt, Dawson Devoy, Ryan Graydon, Danny Grant.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke, Kevin Toner, Ciaran Kelly, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham (James Doona 71′), Simon Madden, Cian Coleman (Jake Walker 79′), Jamie Lennon, Darragh Markey (Chris Forrester 87′), Mikey Drennan, Dean Clarke.

Subs: Barry Murphy, David Webster, James Doona, Chris Forrester, Rhys McCabe, Paul Cleary, Jake Walker.

Referee: Rob Rogers.

