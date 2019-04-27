EFL confirm Bolton Wanderers must complete league fixture schedule

THE EFL HAVE today confirmed that Bolton Wanderers are required to complete their final two matches of the season against Brentford and Nottingham Forest after Saturday’s match against the Bees was called off in a dispute over unpaid wages.

The relegated club’s players threatened strike action on Friday afternoon, furious at repeated problems with unpaid salaries, causing the suspension of today’s fixture.

Having confirmed their League One status last weekend, players yesterday released a statement claiming they would boycott their final two games of the season if they were not paid.

“With deep regret we have decided not to fulfil our remaining fixtures unless we are paid,” the statement read.

“We understand that this will disappoint our fans and for this we sincerely apologise. We realise this may be seen as drastic action but we feel we have no other options left.

This situation is creating mounting mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own. The mental pressure has affected some people to the extent that they feel they are unable to perform their jobs sufficiently.”

In a statement released today by the EFL, the association has reiterated the cash-strapped club’s necessity to complete their schedule of fixtures.

“The club has been instructed to now make the appropriate arrangements for the rearrangement of Saturday’s game at the earliest opportunity,” it read.

In issuing this directive, the board is aware that a number of the clubs’ professional players may not make themselves available but is satisfied that a team can be selected from the players they have registered and available to them.

“The EFL would have forced the club to play this weekend’s fixture had the U18 team not been involved in a game on Thursday and the potential player welfare issues this could have created for the club in the longer term.

“This same issue will not reoccur as the Club is able to plan the players’ preparation and recovery time accordingly.

We deeply regret having to make the decision to suspend Saturday’s game and apologise for the inconvenience this will cause for all those involved, particularly the supporters of both Bolton Wanderers and Brentford.”

The body also confirmed that the club has been charged with misconduct due to the suspension of Saturday’s game.

Current chairman Ken Anderson looks set to sell the club to ex-Watford owner Laurence Bassini, but the deal is yet to be ratified by the football league.

With reporting from Cian Roche

