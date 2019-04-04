'My words have been clearly misunderstood' - Bonucci rows back on Kean abuse comments

UNDER-FIRE JUVENTUS centre-back Leonardo Bonucci said Wednesday he had been “too hasty” when blaming young teammate Moise Kean for being partly responsible for racist insults hurled at him in a Serie A game at Cagliari.

“After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings,” said Bonucci, 31, on Instagram.

Yesterday (Tuesday), I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.

“Hours and years wouldn’t be enough to talk about this topic.

I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood.”

Moise Kean was subjected to alleged racist abuse during Juventus' clash with Cagliari. Source: Lapresse/Alessandro Tocco

Kean, along with his French teammate Blaise Matuidi and Brazilian Alex Sandro, were targeted by monkey noises and jeers throughout the match in Sardinia.

But they increased in intensity after 19-year-old Kean scored the second goal in a 2-0 win.

The Italian international celebrated with his hands outstretched in front of the Cagliari fans, taking to Instagram later to say his actions were “the best way to respond to racism”.

But Bonucci had said after the game that Kean should not have provoked the home supporters and claimed his teammate was partly to blame.

I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the Curva (Cagliari fans) should not have reacted that way,” said Bonucci.

“We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone.”

© – AFP 2018

