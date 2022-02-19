Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 19 February 2022
Advertisement

Boost for Shane Duffy as he makes first Premier League start of 2022

Elsewhere, Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola could be in line for a debut against Chelsea.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 3:36 PM
43 minutes ago 801 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5687861
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Shane Duffy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Shane Duffy has been given a chance in the Premier League today.

The Derry native comes into the starting XI for his side’s match at home to Burnley in what is his first Premier League start of 2022.

Duffy has had a rollercoaster few months.

He was out of the picture at Brighton previously and many expected him to move on following an unsuccessful loan spell at Celtic last season.

However, an improvement in form helped the 30-year-old come back into Graham Potter’s plans.

In total, he has appeared in 16 of Brighton’s 25 Premier League games this season, with three of those coming off the bench.

Duffy has lost his place in the side of late, with his last league start coming in a 1-1 draw with Southampton on 4 December.

Nonetheless, Dan Burn’s departure in the January transfer window, coupled with Lewis Dunk’s one-match suspension means the Irishman gets his first appearance from the outset in over two months today, as the ninth-place Seagulls look to boost their European prospects.

Another Irishman could be involved too. 17-year-old striker Evan Ferguson is on the bench, as he awaits his Premier League debut.

And with James Tarkowski injured, Ireland international Nathan Collins is part of the Burnley backline, while Kevin Long is on the bench.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It is the 20-year-old’s sixth Premier League start since signing for the club in the summer, and like Duffy, his first since 4 December.

Elsewhere, Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola could be in line for a Premier League debut, as he makes Crystal Palace’s first-team bench for the first time against Chelsea.

It is just over a year since the promising left-back from Dublin signed his first professional contract with the Eagles.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie