Boost for Shane Duffy as he makes first Premier League start of 2022

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Shane Duffy has been given a chance in the Premier League today.

The Derry native comes into the starting XI for his side’s match at home to Burnley in what is his first Premier League start of 2022.

Duffy has had a rollercoaster few months.

He was out of the picture at Brighton previously and many expected him to move on following an unsuccessful loan spell at Celtic last season.

However, an improvement in form helped the 30-year-old come back into Graham Potter’s plans.

In total, he has appeared in 16 of Brighton’s 25 Premier League games this season, with three of those coming off the bench.

Duffy has lost his place in the side of late, with his last league start coming in a 1-1 draw with Southampton on 4 December.

Nonetheless, Dan Burn’s departure in the January transfer window, coupled with Lewis Dunk’s one-match suspension means the Irishman gets his first appearance from the outset in over two months today, as the ninth-place Seagulls look to boost their European prospects.

Another Irishman could be involved too. 17-year-old striker Evan Ferguson is on the bench, as he awaits his Premier League debut.

And with James Tarkowski injured, Ireland international Nathan Collins is part of the Burnley backline, while Kevin Long is on the bench.

It is the 20-year-old’s sixth Premier League start since signing for the club in the summer, and like Duffy, his first since 4 December.

Elsewhere, Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola could be in line for a Premier League debut, as he makes Crystal Palace’s first-team bench for the first time against Chelsea.

It is just over a year since the promising left-back from Dublin signed his first professional contract with the Eagles.