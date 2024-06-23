Bordeaux into Top 14 final after last-gasp Stade Francais miss

BORDEAUX-BENGLES saw Stade Francais fly-half Joris Segonds miss a last-gasp conversion to secure a 22-20 win and a place in the Top 14 final on Saturday.

After three failures in the semi-finals over the last three seasons, Bordeaux finally made the breakthrough and will face defending champions Toulouse in the final next Friday in Marseille.

Five tries were scored in Saturday’s match and all off the back of mauls.

The first two came from Bordeaux hooker Maxime Lamothe in the 17th and 21st minutes as his team stretched to a 17-3 lead.

Stade, who had defeated Bordeaux twice in the regular season, cut the deficit on the half-hour mark with back-rower Romain Briatte crossing.

Bordeaux back-row forward Pierre Bochaton was next to score before Stade replacement hooker Lucas Peyresblanques barrelled over in the 62nd minute to make the score 22-15.

In the dying moments, Peyresblanques scored his second try in the corner as Stade trailed by just two points.

However, Segonds found the kicking angle too tight and his attempt to pull his team level failed leaving Bordeaux to celebrate victory.

In Friday’s final, Toulouse will be chasing a 33rd title and a third European Champions Cup-Top 14 double after successes in 1996 and 2021.

They have appeared in four of the last five Top 14 finals, winning three in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

On Friday, they booked their place in the championship match with a 39-23 victory over La Rochelle.

Ugo Mola’s team scored tries through wingers Blair Kinghorn, Juan Cruz Mallia (two) and replacement Matthis Lebel, as well as centre Santiago Chocobares.

La Rochelle led 20-15 at half-time but then paid heavily for their poor discipline with international props Uini Atonio and Reda Wardi handed red cards.

