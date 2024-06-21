Toulouse down ill-disciplined La Rochelle to reach Top 14 final

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Toulouse on Friday reached the French Top 14 final with a 39-23 victory over La Rochelle, whose poor discipline saw them reduced to 13 men in the second half of a bruising semi-final.

Toulouse finished the regular season on top of the table and will face either Bordeaux-Begles or Stade Francais in the final at Marseille on 28 June.

Victory in that match would crown Toulouse champions for a 33rd time and give them a European Champions Cup-Top 14 double for the third time after 1996 and 2021.

Advertisement

Ugo Mola’s team scored tries through wingers Blair Kinghorn (22nd minute), Juan Cruz Mallia (30th and 48th) and replacement Matthis Lebel (80th) as well as centre Santiago Chocobares (52nd).

La Rochelle led 20-15 at half-time with hooker Silatolu Latu and back-rower Gregory Alldritt grabbing tries before they fell apart after the break.

International props Uini Atonio (43rd minute) and Reda Wardi (61st) were red-carded for a dangerous tackle and violent play respectively.

Victory mirrored Toulouse’s dominance of the domestic league — they made the semi-finals on the back of a season-best 765 points scored and with 103 tries.

Toulouse will be playing in their fourth final in the last five years.

Of those, they have won three, in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

– © AFP 2024