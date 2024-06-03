Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Bosun Lawal. INPHO/Jim Coughlan
New blood

Lawal in line for potential first senior cap

Celtic player has spent the season on loan.
11.24am, 3 Jun 2024
492
0

BOSUN LAWAL IS SET to make the step up from underage to senior International footballer, after he received a call-up to the Men’s National team.

The Celtic player, who spent the past season out on loan to Fleetwood Town where he suffered relegation to League Two under manager Charlie Adam, had been training with John O’Shea’s squad ahead of the Hungary match on Tuesday night. O’Shea, still in the limbo of being labelled an ‘interim’ manager, has included Lawal in his senior squad.

Afterwards, he will return to U21 duty.

Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out through injury and will return home.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     