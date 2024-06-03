Lawal in line for potential first senior cap

BOSUN LAWAL IS SET to make the step up from underage to senior International footballer, after he received a call-up to the Men’s National team.

The Celtic player, who spent the past season out on loan to Fleetwood Town where he suffered relegation to League Two under manager Charlie Adam, had been training with John O’Shea’s squad ahead of the Hungary match on Tuesday night. O’Shea, still in the limbo of being labelled an ‘interim’ manager, has included Lawal in his senior squad.

Afterwards, he will return to U21 duty.

Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out through injury and will return home.