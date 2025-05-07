Athletic Club lose Williams brothers and top scorer Sancet for Old Trafford trip

ATHLETIC CLUB WILL be missing three key attacking players for Thursday night’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford, with none of Nico Williams, Inaki Williams or Oihan Sancet having made the trip to Manchester.

The trio were left out of the 24-man travelling squad named by Ernesto Valverde on Wednesday morning, dealing a hammer blow to Athletic’s slim chances of reversing their three-goal deficit.

Inaki Williams, who has 11 goals and nine assists this season, has suffered a hamstring injury. His younger brother Nico, one of Spain’s Euro 2024 stars who has also scored 11 goals this term, has a groin problem.

Sancet, the Bilbao side’s top scorer in all competitions with 17, missed last Thursday’s first leg at the San Mamés Stadium with a hamstring issue and has not recovered in time to feature in the second leg.

United were already strong favourites to reach the Europa League final after two goals by Bruno Fernandes complemented Casemiro’s opener in the Basque Country last week.

Athletic, who have been more impressive defensively than they have been in attack this season, will require a minor miracle if they are to come back from three goals down without their most potent attacking weapons.

Hosts United, meanwhile, may have to do without centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who limped off just 35 minutes into Sunday’s 4-3 loss at Brentford and sat out training on Wednesday.

Noussair Mazraoui trained after being rested at Brentford and fellow defender Ayden Heaven worked separately to Ruben Amorim’s main training group at Carrington.

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Toby Collyer all remain out, with Jonny Evans also sitting out Wednesday morning’s training session.