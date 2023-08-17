Ireland youngster heads on season-long loan after signing new Celtic deal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Bosun Lawal has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan move from Celtic.

The 20-year-old defender today penned a deal which keeps him at the Hoops until the summer of 2026.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is at the helm of League One outfit Fleetwood Town, and that played a big role in Lawal’s first career loan move.

“Back in Glasgow, Scott Brown is a huge name, and I won’t lie in saying that he was a major factor in me coming down to Fleetwood on loan for the season,” the Dubliner explained.

“It was a tough decision, but I feel this is the right place for me to develop as a footballer. I think this is the right time for me to step up and play men’s football week in week out and show my potential to those at Celtic and here at Fleetwood.

“I am relishing the opportunity and that is what good for my development. I will get both aspects with the attacking side and also the defensive side and that bit of everything will help me develop to be a better player and these different games will help.”

Lawal joined Celtic in 2021 from Watford’s Academy. He has impressed in the Hoops B squad and was recently promoted to the first-team set-up. He made his senior debut against Greenock Morton in last season’s Scottish Cup, and was involved in Brendan Rodgers’ side’s pre-season tour of Portugal and Japan.

Lawal has represented Ireland from U15 to U21 level.

He could make his Fleetwood Town debut against Derby County this weekend. “It would be a crazy first game to be thrown into, however I am excited about the challenge ahead and hopefully the lads can go and get a result, get the win and make it a good day,” he said.

“Nothing phases me, mistakes happen and are part and parcel of football, so you take it as it comes and learn from it. I want to make every moment count whilst here. There’s a fine line but we just want to come here and win, and when you cross the white line on Saturdays you make sure you go and win.”