Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara joins Aston Villa

The 22-year-old signed a five-year deal.

By AFP Monday 23 May 2022, 10:42 AM
1 hour ago 1,247 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5771351
Boubacar Kamara of Marseille during the Ligue 1 season.
Image: Matthieu Mirville
Boubacar Kamara of Marseille during the Ligue 1 season.
Boubacar Kamara of Marseille during the Ligue 1 season.
Image: Matthieu Mirville

ASTON VILLA ON Monday announced the signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who has just won his first call-up to the France national team, will join Steven Gerrard’s side following the expiry of his contract with the French club at the end of June.

His signing comes after Villa made Philippe Coutinho’s loan from Barcelona permanent earlier this month.

Kamara made 170 appearances for Marseille after coming through the club’s youth ranks, scoring four goals.

Marseille finished as runners-up in Ligue 1 this season and reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

“I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football,” said Gerrard, whose side finished 14th in the Premier League.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie