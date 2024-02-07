Boyzone in talks to invest in English non-league club Chorley

BOYZONE COULD BE about to become the latest high-profile celebrities to invest in an English non-league football club.

Chorley — who play their football in the sixth-tier National League North — say they are in negotiations with the boyband to become shareholders and “the face of the club”.

Boyzone singers Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden will attend Chorley’s upcoming home game against Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Chorley’s chief operating officer Tom Clarke told BBC Lancashire: “We’re looking at continuing ongoing negotiations in relation to their involvement with the club and ultimately becoming a shareholder within the club and the face of Chorley Football Club, effectively.

“Shane has attended a few games, loved what we are doing, and it kind of evolved from there really. They’ve got really excited about it and are coming down on Saturday.”

Chorley’s Victory Park ground holds 4,100 supporters. They currently lie sixth in National League North.

A statement from Chorley read: “This collaboration with Boyzone is part of ongoing discussions that could potentially see them becoming the face of the football club.

“This is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley and the local area.

“We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. Boyzone’s presence at the game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy and a shared love for football and a close knit, family community.”

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney famously invested at Wrexham in 2021, helping the Welsh club to promotion back to the Football League.

Last week former Take That singer Robbie Williams attended a Port Vale match where he had a suite named after him at the League One club.